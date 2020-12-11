GILBERT — Steve Calvin of Santa Cruz senior Steve Calvin capped a fourth quarter, 92-yard scoring drive with a 47-yard touchdown run, breaking a tie and putting the Dust Devils ahead to stay during the 2A semifinals at Higley High School on Saturday, Dec. 5.
St. Johns, which led 14-6 at halftime, drove deep into Santa Cruz territory in the closing minutes but turned the ball over on downs with 1:39 left and the Dust Devils held on for a 27-20 victory, moving on to the 2A state championship game for the first time since 2017. Santa Cruz has not won a state title since Jay Denton’s 13-0 squad did it in 1990.
“They played hard,” said Santa Cruz head coach Rishard Davis. “St. Johns played hard and we played hard, it’s supposed to be like that around this time of the year. I don’t think we played a bad game; we just had a few things not go our way early and then came out in the second half, getting that onside kick was big. Things were going their way the first half and things were going our way the second half, either team could have won this game.”
The Redskins came into the game looking for their first state-title game appearance since 2008. St. Johns won the 2A title in back-to-back years in 2007 and ’08.
The Dust Devils fumbled the ball away on the first series of Saturday’s semifinal, but after stopping the Redskins on the next series, the No. 3 seed opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run by Hunter Ogle in the first quarter.
The teams exchanged several punts on the next few series before St. Johns came back with a 91-yard scoring drive and took a 7-6 lead. A couple of pass completions for 73 yards set up a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Cael Stewart with 3:06 left in the first half.
After forcing a Santa Cruz punt, St. Johns scored quickly, with Stewart connecting with Case Heap on a 25-yard TD pass, and after Gage Trickey’s point-after, the Redskins took a 14-6 lead just seconds before the half.
The Dust Devils quickly drove downfield but failed to score after an interception at the goal line as time ran out in the half.
Santa Cruz recovered a St. Johns fumble near midfield on the initial series of the second half. Hunter Ogle ran for 44 yards to set up a 1-yard TD run by brother Wyatt Ogle, a junior, and the lead was cut to 14-12.
The Dust Devils recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but failed to gain much yardage and turned the ball back over to St. Johns near midfield. A few plays later Stewart connected with Joseph Bushman on a 19-yard TD pass. After a missed extra point, the Redskins once again led by eight, at 20-12.
On the next series, the Dust Devils drove to the St. Johns 30 before stalling on downs, but the Redskins were forced to punt.
Calvin fielded the punt and returned it 67 yards for a touchdown. David Avilez ran for the two-point conversion to tie the game near the end of the third quarter.
The Dust Devils attempted another onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but St. Johns recovered. However the Redskins punted a few plays later and Santa Cruz took over at its own 8-yard line.
A few plays after that, Calvin ran for the go-ahead TD.
Hunter Ogle led the Dust Devils withy 189 yards on 28 carries. Calvin had 77 yards on five carries.
Stewart completed 10 of 21 passing for 172 yards and the two touchdowns.
Penalties on key second-half drives hurt the Redskins.
“We just decided that we wanted to be able to get the football right down their throat and if we couldn’t then we were going to go to our passing game, and that’s pretty much what we did,” St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan said. “We had a little bit of both at times and there at the end of the game, we marched the ball all the way from our 38-yard line and the penalties started flying.”
St. Johns finishes the season with six wins and two losses, as Morgan, Arizona’s winningest football coach, pushed his victory total to 342. The semifinal loss was the Redskins’ first since a season-opening loss to 3A Round Valley.
