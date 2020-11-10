PHOENIX — Snowflake’s Kaden Clark and Trent Holiday of Page will be the top seniors from northern Arizona competing at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 3 State Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Gilbert’s Cross Roads Park.
The Lobos took first in the team scoring with five runners in the top 15 overall in the D3 North Sectional Championships last Thursday, Nov. 5, at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix. Page was one point behind in second with five of the top 23. Prescott, with five top-20 runners, was third in the team standings.
Holiday won the North Sectional 5K race with a time of 16 minutes, 6.0 seconds, some 29 seconds ahead of second-place Wyatt Pickering, a freshman from Kingman Lee Williams.
Clark took fourth overall with a time of 17:12.9, more than 32 seconds behind Prescott junior Lisandro McCarter, who was third.
Snowflake junior Alyssa Hall finished fifth overall in the girls’ 5K to lead three Lobos in the top 10 and five of the top 21 as the team was second in the team standings.
Flagstaff Coconinio posted five runners in the top 12, including the top two finishers, to win the team championship with 27 points.The top third of teams from each sectional, plus the top seven runners from non-qualifying teams, move on to Thursday’s state meet in Gilbert.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3 North Sectional
Cross Country Championships
At Phoenix Rose Mofford Sports Complex
Thursday, Nov. 5
Boys team scores — 1. Snowflake 48, Page 49, 3. Prescott 72, 4. Kingman Lee Williams 99, 5. Cottonwood Mingus 149, 6. Winslow 168, 7. Blue Ridge 169, 8. Flagstaff Coconino 183, 9. Show Low 198, 10. Camp Verde 319, 11. Kingman 319.
Boys 5K top 25 and local finishers (82 participants) — 1. Trent Holiday, Sr., Page 16 minutes 6.0 seconds, 2. Wyatt Pickering, Fr., Lee Williams 16:35.4, 3. Lisandro McCarter, Jr., Prescott 16:40.7, 4. Kaden Clark, Sr., Snowflake 17:12.9, 5. Quentin Davis, Soph., Page 17:21.9, 6. Caleb Anson, Jr., Snowflake 17:26.1, 7. Cesar Diaz, Soph., Mingus 17:29.1, 8. Rex Martin, Sr., Page 17:34.1, 9. Steven Halls, Soph., Blue Ridge 17:34.4, 10. Trey Flake, Jr., Snowflake 17:35.8,
11. Elijah Davis, Jr., Lee Williams 17:38.0, 12. Gavyn Begay, Soph., Page 17:39.7, 13. Noah Fish, Sr., Snowflake 17:44.7, 14. Brandon Williams, Jr., Prescott 17:48.5, 15. Trevor Williams, Sr., Snowflake 17:50.0, 16. Adin Scott, Jr., Coconino 17:57.2, 17. Colter Donovan, Soph., Prescott 17:58.5, 18. Samuel Macklin, Sr., Prescott 17:59.5, 19. Payton Nicholas, Jr., Winslow 18:04.5, 20. Jackson Thompson, Sr., Prescott 18:13.1, 21. Kailar Charley, Jr., Winslow 18:15.4, 22. Alexander Atkinson, Jr., Blue Ridge 18:20.3, 23. Cody Slim, Jr., Page 18:23.4, 24. C.J. Serrano, Soph., Show Low 18:30.8, 25. Cade Cantrell, Sr., Lee Williams 18:36.3,
… 34. Zach Bates, Sr., Show Low 19:07.5, … 38. Kail Clark, Soph., Show Low 19:39.8, 39. Rocky Brown, Soph., Blue Ridge 19:40.3, 40. Heber Espinoza, Sr., Snowflake 19:47.5, 41. Garrett Craner, Soph., Snowflake 20:00.0, … 44. Elijah Woolridge, Jr., Blue Ridge 20:12.2, … 48. Dallin McCaleb, Soph., Show Low 20:16.7, … 60. Jaiden Mahle, Jr., Show Low 21:44.0, 61. Zachary Woolridge, Soph., Blue Ridge 21:44.4, 62. Nathaniel Kalat, Fr., Show Low 21:55.4, 63. Colter Applegate, Jr., Blue Ridge 22:07.0, … 66. Logan Joe, Soph., Blue Ridge 22:36.1, … 74. Jordan Mahle, Soph., Show Low 24:37.7.
Girls team scores — 1. Coconino 27, 2. Snowflake 53, 3. Prescott 75, 4. Mingus 80, 5. Blue Ridge 117, 6. Winslow 166.
Girls 5K top 25 and local finishers (59 participants) — 1. Cathron Donaldson, Soph., Coconino 19:46.0, 2. Wheaten Smith, Soph., Coconino 20:02.4, 3. Jade Reid, Fr., Page 20:21.1, 4. Zoe Sather, Soph., Coconino 20:28.9, 5. Alyssa Hall, Jr., Snowflake 20:34.1, 6. Tea Castro, Sr., Prescott 20:36.3, 7. Makena Bliss, Soph., Mingus 20:41.1, 8. Hallie Nichols, Jr., Snowflake 20:46.4, 9. Maisie Babcock, Soph., MIngus 20:58.7, 10. Caitlyn King, Sr., Snowflake 21:01.5,
11. Zofia Sawasky, Soph., Coconino 21:15.3, 12. Akasha Ashley, Jr., Coconino 21:17.0, 13. Abigayle Nez, Jr., Holbrook 21:36.2, 14. Michelle Parent, Jr., Prescott 21:51.1, 15. Jaycee Hanna, Fr., Prescott 21:51.1, 16. Anilee LeSueur, Jr., Blue Ridge 21:56.4, 17. Ryleigh Smith, Soph., Snowflake 21:58.5, 18. Sofia Cambridge, Fr., Page 21:58.8, 19. Alyssa Moise, Jr., Prescott 22:03.8, 20. Aubrey Peterson, Jr., Mingus 22:10.2, 21. Cammie Weech, Sr., Snowflake 22:25.3, 22. Erin Kitterman, Sr., Coconino 22:37.9, 23. Ryanna Begay, Jr., Coconino 22:38.5, 24. Rachel Pitts, Jr., Snowflake 22:38.9, 25. Natalie Larson, Sr., Blue Ridge 22:39.2, 26. Aspen LeSueur, Jr., Blue Ridge 22:40.1,
… 29. Raine Tate, Sr., Blue Ridge 23:38.8, … 38. Emi Ludwig, Sr., Show Low 25:17.3, … 40. Anneleise Goode, Soph., Blue Ridge 25:49.7, 41. Mignon Ritz, Sr., Snowflake 26:20.5, … 45. Bella Desmond, Fr., Blue Ridge 27:06.5, 46. Ellie Larson, Soph., Blue Ridge 27:15.4, … 58. Madison Dazen, Fr., Show Low 33:41.5.
