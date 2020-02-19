Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Boys Basketball Championships
Wednesday, Feb. 19
First round at high seeds
No. 17 Fountain Hills 56, No. 16 Scottsdale Coronado 41
No. 9 Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 62, No. 24 Tucson Tanque Verde 42
No. 12 Holbrook 72, No. 21 Show Low 61
No. 13 Blue Ridge 73, No. 20 Tuba City 71
No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge 59, No. 19 Kayenta Monument Valley 48
No. 11 Phoenix NW Christian 53, No. 22 Ft. Defiance Window Rock 49
No. 10 Chinle 82, No. 23 Mohave Valley River Valley 54
No. 18 Chino Valley 51, No. 15 Florence 46
Saturday, Feb. 22
Second round at high seeds
All at 7 p.m.
Fountain Hills at No. 1 Page
San Tan Foothills at No. 8 Snowflake
Holbrook at No. 5 Tucson Sabino
Blue Ridge at No. 4 Surprise Paradise Honors
Pusch Ridge at No. 3 Am.Leadership-QC
NW Christian at No. 6 Winslow
Chinle at No. 7 Gilbert Christian
Chino Valley at No. 2 Valley Christian
At Prescott Valley
Findlay Toyota Center
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Quarterfinals
Times to be determined
At Phoenix
Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 28
Semifinals
4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Championship
8 p.m.
