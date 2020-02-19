Jackets win first-round thriller

Blue Ridge senior Dede Niyang drives along the baseline toward the hoop as DeSean Butler of Tuba City defends during the Yellow Jackets’ 73-71 win against the visiting Warriors in the first round of the AIA Division 3A state tournament in Lakeside on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Niyang led Blue Ridge with 28 points. The Jackets will travel to Surprise to face No. 4 Paradise Honors in a second-round game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 3A Boys Basketball Championships

Wednesday, Feb. 19

First round at high seeds

No. 17 Fountain Hills 56, No. 16 Scottsdale Coronado 41

No. 9 Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 62, No. 24 Tucson Tanque Verde 42

No. 12 Holbrook 72, No. 21 Show Low 61

No. 13 Blue Ridge 73, No. 20 Tuba City 71

No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge 59, No. 19 Kayenta Monument Valley 48

No. 11 Phoenix NW Christian 53, No. 22 Ft. Defiance Window Rock 49

No. 10 Chinle 82, No. 23 Mohave Valley River Valley 54

No. 18 Chino Valley 51, No. 15 Florence 46

Saturday, Feb. 22

Second round at high seeds

All at 7 p.m.

Fountain Hills at No. 1 Page

San Tan Foothills at No. 8 Snowflake

Holbrook at No. 5 Tucson Sabino

Blue Ridge at No. 4 Surprise Paradise Honors

Pusch Ridge at No. 3 Am.Leadership-QC

NW Christian at No. 6 Winslow

Chinle at No. 7 Gilbert Christian

Chino Valley at No. 2 Valley Christian

At Prescott Valley

Findlay Toyota Center

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Times to be determined

At Phoenix

Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 28

Semifinals

4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.