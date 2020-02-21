Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Boys Basketball
Conference Play-In
Tuesday, Feb. 18
At high seeds
No. 12 St. Johns 61, No. 21 Phoenix Christian 44
No. 9 Phoenix Country Day 62, No. 24 Sedona Red Rock 32
No. 16 Thatcher 61, No. 17 Tonopah Valley 59
No. 15 Miami 71, No. 18 San Carlos 58
No. 22 Cicero Prep 59, No. 11 Chandler Prep 51
No. 13 Leading Edge-Gilbert 70, No. 20 Gilbert Classical 38
No. 14 San Manuel 61, No. 19 Sanders Valley 55
No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine 71, No. 23 Parker 53
Championships
Friday, Feb. 21
First round
At Findlay Toyota Center
No. 2 Scottsdale Christian vs. No. 15 Thatcher, 12:30 p.m.
No. 8 Ariz. Lutheran vs. No. 9 Phoenix Country Day, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Alchesay vs. No. 16 Cicero Prep, 5 p.m.
At Bradshaw Mountain High
No. 6 Pima vs. No. 11 St. Johns, 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 Rancho Solano Prep vs. No. 12 Leading Edge, 7:30 p.m.
At Prescott High
No. 4 Glendale Prep vs. No. 13 San Manuel, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Trivium Prep vs. No. 14 Miami, 4:30 p.m.
At Yavapai Community College
No. 7 Camp Verde vs. No. 10 St. Augustine, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Second round
At Findlay Toyota Center
Alchesay-Cicero Prep winner vs. Ariz. Lutheran-Phoenix Country Day winner, 11:30 a.m.
At Yavapai Community College
Scottsdale Christian-Thatcher winner vs. Camp Verde-St. Augustine winner, 10 a.m.
Trivium Prep-Miami winner vs. Pima-St. Johns winner, 1 p.m.
Glendale Prep-San Manuel winner vs. Rancho Solano-Leading Edge winner, 4 p.m.
At Phoenix
Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 28
Semifinals
10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Championship
4 p.m.
