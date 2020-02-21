Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Boys Basketball

Conference Play-In

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At high seeds

No. 12 St. Johns 61, No. 21 Phoenix Christian 44

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day 62, No. 24 Sedona Red Rock 32

No. 16 Thatcher 61, No. 17 Tonopah Valley 59

No. 15 Miami 71, No. 18 San Carlos 58

No. 22 Cicero Prep 59, No. 11 Chandler Prep 51

No. 13 Leading Edge-Gilbert 70, No. 20 Gilbert Classical 38

No. 14 San Manuel 61, No. 19 Sanders Valley 55

No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine 71, No. 23 Parker 53

Championships

Friday, Feb. 21

First round

At Findlay Toyota Center

No. 2 Scottsdale Christian vs. No. 15 Thatcher, 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Ariz. Lutheran vs. No. 9 Phoenix Country Day, 2 p.m.

No. 1 Alchesay vs. No. 16 Cicero Prep, 5 p.m.

At Bradshaw Mountain High

No. 6 Pima vs. No. 11 St. Johns, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Rancho Solano Prep vs. No. 12 Leading Edge, 7:30 p.m.

At Prescott High

No. 4 Glendale Prep vs. No. 13 San Manuel, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Trivium Prep vs. No. 14 Miami, 4:30 p.m.

At Yavapai Community College

No. 7 Camp Verde vs. No. 10 St. Augustine, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Second round

At Findlay Toyota Center

Alchesay-Cicero Prep winner vs. Ariz. Lutheran-Phoenix Country Day winner, 11:30 a.m.

At Yavapai Community College

Scottsdale Christian-Thatcher winner vs. Camp Verde-St. Augustine winner, 10 a.m.

Trivium Prep-Miami winner vs. Pima-St. Johns winner, 1 p.m.

Glendale Prep-San Manuel winner vs. Rancho Solano-Leading Edge winner, 4 p.m.

At Phoenix

Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 28

Semifinals

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

4 p.m.

