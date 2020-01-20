Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.