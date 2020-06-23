A semblance of normalcy will return to the White Mountain sports scene this weekend as the Town of Eagar presents the Round Valley Roundup on Friday and Saturday, June 26-27.
A junior rodeo for contestants younger than 6 to as old as 18 will be held on Friday at the arena, located at the junction of highways 180 and 260. A ranch rodeo and team roping gets under way Saturday morning and a the ranch rodeo finals bring the weekend to a close late Saturday afternoon.
Late entries for the junior rodeo will be taken Friday morning before 7 a.m. and the event begins at 8 a.m.
Junior rodeo events are, for the 6 and Under division: mutton bustin, barrel race, flag race and goat ribbon pull, for 7-10 age division: barrel race, pole bending, flag race, goat tying, breakaway roping, calf riding, for the 11-14 division: barrel race, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, steer riding, ribbon roping coed team, steer bronc riding, and for the 15-18 division: barrel race, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, calf roping, ribbon roping coed team and bull riding.
There will also be three divisions of team roping as follows: Junior/Junior 12 and Under with a 13-18 roper, Junior/Open 18 and Under, and Junior/Senior.
Gist buckles will be awarded to the high money girl and boys in each age group. Twister saddles will be awarded to the All-around Girl and All-Around Boy of the rodeo.
There will be an elimination round for the $1,000-added-money ranch rodeo “Get’er done style” beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The top 10 teams move on to the performance round at 5 p.m.
Team events are stray gathering, trailer loading and branding (for four-man teams). Kerry Kelley spurs will also be awarded to the winning team.
Individual events (with Gist buckles awarded to the winners) are ranch bronc riding and a wild-horse race sanctioned by the PWHRA. There is $1,000 added money for each of these events as well.
Day-of entries must be paid in cash. Payouts are in cash. For more information contact Bryce Hamblin at (928) 333-3333.
Books open for team roping at 8 a.m. on Saturday and team roping begins at 10 a.m. Daylan Frost is supplying team roping stock. Contact him at (928) 587-5459 for more information.
