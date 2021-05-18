Coach Darin Emerald has a warning for any team playing Round Valley in softball next season: Be ready.
The Elks finished 17-2 this season and are coming off an appearance in the 2A state semifinals. Although they lost 9-1 to top-seeded Benson in the semifinals Friday in Phoenix, the No. 4 seed Elks had their best season in quite a few years and are returning a formidable battery for the 2022 season, Emerald believes.
“We had a great season with a great group of girls. and I think (Friday’s) loss was attributed to a great pitcher,” Emerald said. “The Benson girl (Emily Darwin) is dominant. She’s obviously a college recruit. She’s already signed. She just overpowered us. We prepared as much as we could but with a young group of girls we battled. We didn’t give up, and they had a great season.”
The Bobcats (20-1) scored once in the first inning against the Elks’ Kyrie Walker and didn’t look back in Friday’s game at the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix. Round Valley errors and Walker’s control problems helped the Bobcats build a big lead.
The Elks’ only other defeat this season came against Show Low, so Emerald believes his club measured up well against their opponents.
“Aside from those two hiccups they beat some great teams. They beat Safford in 3A and they beat Holbrook twice in 3A, and we were 8-0 in our own region and won our region. That’s something that hasn’t happened ever to my knowledge. What a great year,” he said.
Walker was facing a higher caliber set of hitters Friday than she had previously this season and was a little rattled, Emerald said, by her own walks and the defense behind her.
“She hasn’t had to throw to those types of hitters. These girls were good. They earned the win. They were definitely the better team. We only scored one run in the game so if you take away the errors and a couple of walks on Kyrie I think we still lose that game. They deficit would have been much smaller but (Friday) night they were the better team,” he said.
Friday night’s experience should have a positive impact on Walker, who will be pitching as a senior in 2022.
“I think it’s huge,” Emerald said. “Now she got a taste of what that’s like. I think next year the nerves will be taken away. That’s a big stage for these young girls. They’ve never been there. They never really had to battle for something on that big of a stage. They never really had anybody call out their names, have interviews and things like that. That also attributed to them making a few errors because they were nervous and wanted to do so good.
“Next year you’re going to see a whole different team now that they had a taste of it. They know what it takes now to win. I think it’s going to roll over into the summer. I think these girls are going to work very hard. I know Kyrie is now really, really got the bug to work hard all summer and come back and be dominant because she she’s what that is in Emily Darwin. I think Darwin really showed Kyrie what you’ve got to do, where you’ve got to be to be successful and take home a state championship. These girls now what it even worse.”
Another standout Emerald expects for next season’s Round Valley team is the receiving end of the pitcher-catcher combo, Liliana Arreola. As a freshman this season, Arreola slugged a team-high nine home runs and also led the Elks in batting and slugging average.
“She was really the only girl (Friday) night to hit Emily Darwin hard with a stand-up double,” Emerald said. “This girl is electric behind the plate. She’s got a cannon of an arm. She was the section player of the year, and she is definitely someone to watch for. She’s going to get a lot of Division 1 looks. I’m already getting a lot of phone calls on her. She is a girl that is already playing in her first club tournament. She’s going to continue to play all summer. I think she’s going to give up basketball and focus on softball, and it’s going to take her a long ways. She rocked this year.”
Not only in 2022 is Emerald expecting good things but many years beyond as well.
“I think Round Valley softball has turned around to a program now that’s going in the right direction. In any sport if you can make the girls believe and know how to win that’s going to do a long ways. The demeanor on the field has changed. The young girls in the seventh and eighth grade now look to these girls and see how far they went and they want to do better all summer. All of that together has contributed to Round Valley softball being a threat here in the next few years to come.”
