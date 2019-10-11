The Round Valley Elks handed the St. Johns Redskins their first loss in 2A with a 21-7 road win on Friday, Oct. 4.
Although there were a lot of penalties and not a lot of offense — big plays, especially on special teams, and staunch defense were on display in the 2019 renewal of the state’s second-oldest high school football rivalry.
Although the Elks were held below their average in offensive output, their punting was some of the most effective ever seen in football. Tayvin Bevell, a senior, averaged nearly 40 yards on five punts. Four of the punts were downed inside the St. Johns 20 and three were downed inside the 5, leaving poor starting position for the Redskins’ offense.
“I thought special teams was the difference in the game,” said St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan. “Their punter really was a weapon. We didn’t execute offensively and a couple of big plays (by the Elk offense) hurt us.
The Elks lost the ball on a fumble on the opening kickoff and St. Johns quickly took advantage. Five plays later, Ramon Sanchez threw an 11-yard pass to Graham Nielsen to cap a 22-yard drive, and Gaige Trickey kicked the point-after for a 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the first quarter.
But the Redskins were held to just 88 yards of total offense and no scoring the rest of the way.
Elk senior Marc Irigoyen raced 60 yards for a touchdown with 11:01 left in the first half and Sergio Camunez added the PAT to tie the game.
A few minutes later, on the Elks’ next series, Bevell, who is also Round Valley’s quarterback, scored on a 5-yard keeper to put the visitors ahead to stay.
After forcing a punt on the first series of the second half, the Elks went 53 yards in four plays for the game’s final scoring. Bevell capped the drive with a 15-yard TD pass to Kaleb Newby and Camunez added the PAT to make the score 21-7 with 8:57 left in the third quarter.
Officlals called 15 penalties in the final 20 minutes, taking both offenses out of their rhythm.
The only time either team came close to scoring with the Elks up 21-7 came early in the fourth when Camunez missed on a 38-yard field goal attempt after three penalties shortened a promising drive.
Irigoyen led the Elks in rushing with 83 yards on seven carries. Bevell was 6-of-10 passing for 71 yards.
Bevell and Seth Wiltbank each intercepted a pass. Trevor Wilson had a sack.
Tanner Crosby ran for 59 of St. Johns’ 66 rushing yards. Sanchez was 7-of-17 passing for 44 yards and a score. He threw two interceptions. Nielsen had three catches for 31 yards and the TD.
Senior Mark Ballejos and junior Slade Nevin led the Redskins defensively with seven total tackles apiece. Nevin interception a pass and Ballejos caused a fumble. Dion Perry recovered a fumble for St. Johns.
