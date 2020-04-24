The Round Valley football team posted 11 players on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s All-Division 2A First Team, as well as three of the top four all-state honors, which the 2A coaches selected after the fall season.
Elk senior quarterback Tayvin Bevell was selected as the 2A Player of the Year and Marc Irigoyen, another senior, was selected the division’s Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Marcus Bell was named the 2A Coach of the Year.
Bevell was selected as the first-team quarterback and Irigoyen made first team as a linebacker. Other Elks selected to the all-state first team are: Rylee Hamblin and Seth Wiltbank (defensive backs), J.P. McCall and Trevor Wilson (defensive linemen), Keleb Newby (defensive utility/flex player), Dylan Jordan (long snapper), Keanu Clark and Jadon Cisco (offensive linemen) and Sergio Camunez (placekicker).
Bevell, one of the state’s top passing and rushing quarterbacks, led the Elks to an 11-2 season and to the state championship. He guided an offense that scored 469 points in 2019. He and Irigoyen led their team in touchdowns scored a year ago.
Man-man Freeman of Phoenix Christian, who led the state in rushing with 2,232 yards and 37 touchdowns, was selected as 2A’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Irigoyen was selected as the 2A Black Region Player of the Year. Bell was also selected as the 2A Black Coach of the Year and Keleb Newby of Round Valley was named the 2A Black Defensive Player of the Year.
St. Johns quarterback Ramon Sanchez was named as the 2A Black’s Offensive Player of the Year. Sanchez passed for 1,127 yards and 17 touchdowns and he rushed for 307 yards and two more TDs in leading St. Johns to a 9-3 season.
St. Johns had two players selected to the all-state first team — senior receiver Graham Nielsen and senior linebacker Mark Ballejos. Nielsen had 325 receiving yards and six TD catches. He also led the Redskins with six interceptions in 10 games, ranking third in the state.
Ballejos, who rushed for seven touchdowns, had 67 total tackles, an interception and three fumble recoveries, as well as a team-high seven sacks, which also ranked fifth in 2A.
