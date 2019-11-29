The 2A Football semifinal at Gilbert Campo Verde High on Saturday, Nov. 23, featured a pair of teams fom different regions but are familiar with one another. The Round Valley Elks were a thorn for Santa Cruz Valley early on in the season (winning 48-13 on Sept. 6) and the Dust Devils hoped they could get a shot a redeeming themselves come playoff time.
But the top-seeded Elks came out on a top once again, this time 33-15, to move on the the 2A championship game to face No. 3 Phoenix Christian on Dec. 6.
The title game was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, but winter weather, expected to blanket much of Arizona with snowfall, forced the Arizona Interscholastic Association to move the game ahead one week, to Dec. 6. The kickoff time and site of the game had not been determined by presstime.
In Saturday’s semifinal, Santa Cruz found itself down 14-0 at halftime.
The Dust Devils fumbled the ball on the second play of the game which Round Valley recovered at the 20-yard line.
After four running plays, Round Valley’s Tayvin Bevell found Kyran Clark for a 13-yard touchdown reception to grab the early lead.
Santa Cruz had a good drive going in its second possession of the game and were at midfield on a third-and-6 when a bad snap to Hukill was recovered by the Elks.
The Dust Devils defense held Round Valley to only 6 yards in its next drive to force a punt, however the ball took a bounce in the Elks’ favor and was downed at the 1-yard line.
Hukill and Ogle rushed each had a 6-yard carry before a facemask penalty against Round Valley brought the ball up to the 31-yard line.
Santa Cruz slowly moved the ball upfield, but a personal foul penalty backed them up 24 yards which ultimately led to the Dust Devils punting the ball away.
Despite some big runs by Round Valley’s Bevell and running back Marc Irigoyen, the Elks were kept from scoring after being called for a holding penalty, which backed them up 23 yards.
Penalties continued to hurt the Dust Devils as they found themselves in another fourth-and-long situation with minutes left in the half.
Round Valley regained possession after a punt and it took Kaleb Newby one play to score and a 64-yard carry to make it a 14-0 game.
The Elks managed to hold off Santa Cruz’s run game and looked to score again before halftime, however Wyatt Ogle had other plans.
Following a 12-yard carry by Bevell, Wyatt Ogle tackled Seth Wiltbank for a 2-yard loss and after a Round Valley false start penalty and an incomplete pass, the sophomore came up with an interception to give the Dust Devils good field position in Elks territory.
Santa Cruz was 25 yards away from the end zone with less than a minute left in the half but turned the ball over on downs.
The Dust Devils began the third quarter with an onside kick that was recovered by Steve Calvin.
Quarterback Austin Hukill and running back Hunter Ogle combined for eight carries on a nine play, 36 yard drive which ended with Ogle in the Dust Devils’ beast formation, ,which went for a 2-yard score.
Santa Cruz looked to kick the extra point, but a false start moved the ball back and Angel Roman’s kick came up short.
But the Dust Devils were given another opportunity after Roman was hit by a Round Valley defender, which brought the ball up to the 4-yard line.
Davis opted to go for the two-point conversion as Hukill handed the ball off to Arik Padilla who then tossed it Ogle in the end zone to make it 14-8 game.
Santa Cruz attempted another onside kick and nearly came up with it as the ball bounced away from a Round Valley player, but still within his reach.
That didn’t matter however as Round Valley quarterback Owen Young was picked off by Calvin on the next play.
The Dust Devils struggled to move the ball and penalties proved costly as they were backed up to the 11-yard line on a 4th-and-22.
A bad punt from Santa Cruz, which seemed to nick a Dust Devil’s helmet, gave Round Valley excellent field position for a drive that ended in an 11-yard score by Bevell.
Santa Cruz’s other scoring drive came early in the fourth quarter on a 34-yard carry by Ogle.
The Elks came right back to score a couple of minutes later, on a 2-yard run by Newby, and after a failed two-point conversion attempt, Round Valley led 27-15.
After stopping the Dust Devils’ offense once more, Irigoyen capped a 45-yard drive with a 25-yard TD run. The Elks failed on another two-point conversion, making the final score 33-15.
Santa Cruz ends its season with 10 wins and three losses.
Round Valley (10-2) also met Phoenix Christian (12-1) during the regular season. The Cougars won 21-16 in Eagar on Sept. 27.
