Although the beginning of the next school year’s athletics is still in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s divisional and sectional placement for the 2020-21 school year is more clear.
Round Valley High School was among 19 schools from across Arizona to have their football placement appeals determined at a special meeting of the AIA on Jan. 21.
The Elks, a 2A football team for the past two decades, were one of five appealing provisional placement in 3A down to 2A. The appeals of Round Valley and three of the others — Chino Valley, American Leadership Academy-Ironwood and Phoenix Christian — were denied. Kingman Academy was the only school approved in its 3A-to-2A appeal.
Only Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian (projected enrollment 367) and Phoenix Bourgade Catholic (372) are the only 3A football schools smaller than Round Valley. The Elks will remain in 2A for the traditional sports and in Division 4 for track and field.
The 2A Black football section of the past four years is gone, as Round Valley and Thatcher move up to 3A, St. Johns moves to the Little Colorado, and Morenci and Pima move to the 2A San Pedro.
The two schools appealing to move up to 3A football from provisional placement in 2A, Scottsdale Coronado and Tuba City, were approved.
Five schools appealed provisional placement in 2A football. 2A newcomers Gilbert Arete Prep and Phoenix NFL Yet joined San Carlos and Sedona Red Rock in petitioning down to 1A. But all four appeals were denied.
Two schools which have played 3A football for the past few years wanted back in 3A after being provisionally placed in 4A, and both were denied as well. So Queen Creek Ben Franklin and Phoenix Northwest Christian will compete in 4A football beginning this fall.
Tucson Empire appealed from 5A to 3A, but were approved to drop down to 4A.
There is little change to Division 1A, eight-man football other than an influx of a few new schools. Mogollon will be in the 1A North with Colorado City El Capitan, Fredonia, Joseph City, Mayer and Williams.
Falcons move to 3A North, stay in 2A football
The other big change locally coming in the next year is Alchesay’s move from 2A to 3A, for most sports except football — the Falcons will still compete in 2A on the gridiron. Originally placed in the 3A East, the Falcons successfully appealed to the 3A North with traditional region teams Chinle, Kayenta Monument Valley, Page, Tuba City and Window Rock.
For most sports, teams in the White Mountains will remain in the same divisions and sections.
Mogollon remains in the 1A Central for volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
Holbrook, St. Michael and the mountain teams which play fall soccer will be in the 2A East.
Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake are still in the 3A East for football (with Round Valley added to the region in football), volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.
Holbrook was originally placed in the North but successfully appealed to the 3A East for most sports except football, where they will compete in the 2A Little Colorado, along with Alchesay, Many Farms, St. Johns and Sanders Valley.
Among the schools moving from 3A to 4A beginning next school year are: Queen Creek American Leadership Academy, Surprise Paradise Honors and Coronado (except football). Schools new to 3A for most sports include: Mesa Eastmark (initial sports year), Globe (except football) and Thatcher (including football).
Traditional 3A schools moving to 2A include Ganado (except football) and Mohave Valley River Valley (except football). Fountain Hills, originally placed in 2A, returned to 3A after successful appeal.
