Football schedules for teams in Division 2A were posted on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s web site on Thursday.
Kicking off the schedule locally will be the St. Johns Redskins at Eagar Round Valley in one of the state’s oldest rivalries – this time it will be a non-region game. The schools traditionally in 2A, but last year’s state champions, the Elks, moved up to 3A this year. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Redskins, who along with Holbrook, moved to the Salt Region this season.
After taking on Pima on Oct. 9, St. Johns finishes the regular season with a five-game sectional slate – at Holbrook on Oct. 16, against Miami at home on Oct. 23, at Globe on Oct. 30, then two home games in St. Johns against Gilbert Arete Prep on Nov. 6 and against San Tan Charter on Nov. 14.
