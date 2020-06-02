Kaleb Newby, a 2020 Round Valley High School graduate, recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Ottawa University. Ottawa is a private, Christian university based in Surprise. Kaleb is receiving an academic and athletic scholarship to play linebacker for the Spirit.
Newby helped lead the Elks to back-to-back 2A state championship games, including a win in last year’s title game, in his three years as an Elk.
OUAZ, which plays its home games at Spirit Stadium, adjacent to Surprise Community Park, is scheduled to defend its Sooner Athletic Conference championship from last season.
The Spirit announced last week the cancellation of the Aug. 27 season opener against Cetys Universidad. OUAZ will begin its third season of competition on September 5 when the two-time defending NAIA national champions from Morningside University come to Spirit Field. The Mustangs have won 29 straight games and are 42-1 the last three seasons with those two national titles.
(1) comment
Did they ever get rid of Bri and Jan, so the Elks could actually grow, or still tied down?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.