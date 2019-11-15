EAGAR — The top-seeded Round Valley Elks will meet a familiar opponent in the second round of the AIA Division 2A football playoffs tonight in the dome.
The No. 8 Benson Bobcats come in to the 7 p.m. quarterfinal as the San Pedro region champions with eight wins and three losses.
The teams last met on Oct. 11 in Benson and the Elks won 42-28. The Bobcats are 5-1 in away games this season and Round Valley is 4-2 at home.
The last time the teams met in the playoffs was in the 2016 semifinals, which the Elks won 37-8.
The Elks (8-2) advanced to tonight’s game after a 52-30 win against Miami in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 15.
The winner of tonight’s quarterfinal advances to the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, to take on the winner of tonight’s No. 4 Eloy Santa Cruz vs. No. 5 Parker contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.