Visiting Round Valley took a 42-14 lead thanks to a 28-point fourth quarter, on the way to a 42-28 win at Benson in a 2A non-region football game on Friday, Oct. 11.

Elk quarterback Tayvin Bevell threw three TD passes, two to Jovan Ortiz, and Dylan Jordan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter.

Round Valley (1-0 in the 2A Black region) improves to 4-2 overall.

Tonight the Elks will host Morenci in a region game at 7.

Prep football scores

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 28, Show Low 14

Payson 34, Snowflake 33

Winslow 49, Holbrook 8

Kayenta Monument Valley 46, Chinle 12

Ganado 42, Tuba City 22

Page 34, Ft. Defiance Window Rock 28

Kingman 20, Chino Valley 16

Wickenburg at Kingman Acad.

Yuma Catholic 54, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 25

Phoenix Northwest Christian 35, Mohave Valley River Valley 0

Fountain Hills 64, Scottdale Coronado 12

Chandler Valley Christian 26, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 13

Phoenix AZ College Prep 31, Surprise Paradise Honors 6

Coolidge 55, Amer.Leadership - Ironwood 15

Amer. Leadership - QC 47, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 0

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 41, Florence 6

Safford 52, Tucson Catalina 0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 33, Sahuarita 14

Tucson Sabino 48, Tucson Tanque Verde 2

Division 2A

Whiteriver Alchesay 66, Rock Point 6

Round Valley 42, Benson 28

Thatcher 42, Morenci 8

Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 50, Pinon 8

Parker 46, Camp Verde 14

Phoenix Veritas Prep 45, Sedona Red Rock 14

Wellton Antelope 49, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 14

Tonopah Valley 21, Glendale Prep 14

Phoenix Christian 43, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0

Scottsdale Prep 35, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0

Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 18

Chandler Prep 28, Globe 6

Miami 74, San Carlos 12

Bisbee 44, Tombstone 14

Willcox 14, Tucson Santa Rita 6

Division 1A

Mogollon 66, Mayer 20

Colorado City El Capitan at Williams

Laughlin (Nev.) 76, Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 14

Bagdad 46, Salome 14

Superior 54, Kearny Ray 6

Winkelman Hayden 60, Phoenix NFL Yet 42

St. David 50, Sells Baboquivari 48

Duncan 52, Elfrida Valley Union 8

Thursday, Oct. 10

St. Johns 28, Pima 0

Many Farms 30, Tuba City Greyhills 8

Keams Canyon Hopi 50, Sanders Valley 8

Fort Thomas 78, Joseph City 46

Monday, Oct. 7

Sells Baboquivari 74, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 0

