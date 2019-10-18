Visiting Round Valley took a 42-14 lead thanks to a 28-point fourth quarter, on the way to a 42-28 win at Benson in a 2A non-region football game on Friday, Oct. 11.
Elk quarterback Tayvin Bevell threw three TD passes, two to Jovan Ortiz, and Dylan Jordan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter.
Round Valley (1-0 in the 2A Black region) improves to 4-2 overall.
Tonight the Elks will host Morenci in a region game at 7.
Prep football scores
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 28, Show Low 14
Payson 34, Snowflake 33
Winslow 49, Holbrook 8
Kayenta Monument Valley 46, Chinle 12
Ganado 42, Tuba City 22
Page 34, Ft. Defiance Window Rock 28
Kingman 20, Chino Valley 16
Wickenburg at Kingman Acad.
Yuma Catholic 54, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 25
Phoenix Northwest Christian 35, Mohave Valley River Valley 0
Fountain Hills 64, Scottdale Coronado 12
Chandler Valley Christian 26, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 13
Phoenix AZ College Prep 31, Surprise Paradise Honors 6
Coolidge 55, Amer.Leadership - Ironwood 15
Amer. Leadership - QC 47, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 0
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 41, Florence 6
Safford 52, Tucson Catalina 0
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 33, Sahuarita 14
Tucson Sabino 48, Tucson Tanque Verde 2
Division 2A
Whiteriver Alchesay 66, Rock Point 6
Round Valley 42, Benson 28
Thatcher 42, Morenci 8
Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 50, Pinon 8
Parker 46, Camp Verde 14
Phoenix Veritas Prep 45, Sedona Red Rock 14
Wellton Antelope 49, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 14
Tonopah Valley 21, Glendale Prep 14
Phoenix Christian 43, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0
Scottsdale Prep 35, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0
Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 18
Chandler Prep 28, Globe 6
Miami 74, San Carlos 12
Bisbee 44, Tombstone 14
Willcox 14, Tucson Santa Rita 6
Division 1A
Mogollon 66, Mayer 20
Colorado City El Capitan at Williams
Laughlin (Nev.) 76, Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 14
Bagdad 46, Salome 14
Superior 54, Kearny Ray 6
Winkelman Hayden 60, Phoenix NFL Yet 42
St. David 50, Sells Baboquivari 48
Duncan 52, Elfrida Valley Union 8
Thursday, Oct. 10
St. Johns 28, Pima 0
Many Farms 30, Tuba City Greyhills 8
Keams Canyon Hopi 50, Sanders Valley 8
Fort Thomas 78, Joseph City 46
Monday, Oct. 7
Sells Baboquivari 74, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 0
