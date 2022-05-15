TEMPE — In the spring of 1991 the Round Valley lady Elks softball team won the state championship in softball with a team coached by Willis Haws and players including Amber Blair, Shelly Ashcroft, Tonya Hall, Kara Fox, Diane Logan and Amber Whiting, who would be named the MVP of the tournament.
31 years later, on May 13, the Elks would make it back to the State Championship game, led by Coach Darin Emerald, and walk away with a 12-2 victory against Kingman Academy, and the championship trophy.
Playoffs
The Elks started the season with the goal of building on last season's success of a visit to the semi-final round, but ending in a loss to Benson. Early this season the Elks faced both the teams that made it to the championship game last year in River Valley, the defending state champion, and Benson. The Elks lost both of those matches. However, both River Valley and Benson would exit the tournament, with a loss to the hands of Willcox for River Valley; Kingman Academy would eliminate Benson in a semi-final match.
RV skiped the play-in bracket due to being ranked #2 in the state, and faced Phoenix Christian in the first round of the playoffs. The Elks won 10-0, helped by a continuation of their hot bats and tough pitching. RV went on to face Horizon Honors in the next game, collecting a 10-2 win, again due to good hitting and tough pitching.
In the semi-finals match, the Elks faced a tough Willcox team that knocked off the defending state champions, River Valley. Willcox came out swinging against RV, showing they came to play early, and scored in the top of the first inning after the lead off batter walked, the next batter hit a single, and the third batter hit a double scoring the leadoff runner; but the Elks threw out the second runner with a relay throw from Merrick Newby to Kayla Logan, then to catcher Liliana Arreola. That missed run would come back to haunt Willcox. Willcox would also end up leaving the bases loaded in the inning.
Round Valley answered in the bottom of the first, and Liliana Arreola hit a two-run home run to give the Lady Elks a 2-1 lead at the end of the first. The Elks scored again in the bottom of the third on a double by Allyson Muth, driving in a run, and taking a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning.
Willcox took advantage of a couple mishandled balls and a combination of hits in the fifth inning and scored three runs, taking a 4-3 lead over the Elks. Allyson Muth once again left her mark on the game by hitting a home run to tie up the score 4-4 at the end of the fifth. The game stayed tied until the bottom of the seventh inning with the Elks coming to bat.
Montana Westbrook bunted, with the ball getting past the pitcher, which allowed the winning run on first base. RV swapped runners and the next two hitters struck out. Kayla Logan hit the ball in the air down the right field line, which stayed fair, or inbounds, allowing the runner to score and giving the Lady Elks the walk off win.
Championship
The Elks faced a Kingman Academy team that entered the playoffs ranked fifth in the state. The Tigers made it to the championship game by beating St Johns 7-0, Santa Cruz Valley 8-3, and the Benson Bobcats in a shut out 3-0 to advance to the championship game.
The Tigers sent Abbie Bean to the circle, and the Elks countered with Kyrie Walker. Bean provided the pitching in the shutout of Benson. Walker started all the play-off games for RV, with Allyson Muth providing relief support as required.
The Championship game started off similar to the semi-final game for RV. A walked batter, a hit single that got mishandled scored 1 for Kingman Academy. The next batter got a hit to left and the runner on third tried to score, but got thrown out at home on a throw from Emily Muth to Arreola.
The Elks battled back in the bottom of the first with the top two hitters getting on base. A pass ball allowed Shilo McCall to score for the Elks. Arreola drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Elks took the 2-1 lead at the end of the first.
The Elks held the Tigers in the second, and scored five addition runs in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers had several wild fielding or throwing errors, allowing an initial two runs for RV. Then Arreola, with the bases loaded, hit a deep ball to center right field over the head of the defender, clearing the bases and scoring an additional three runs. The Lady Elks took a 7-1 lead into the third inning.
Neither team scored in the third. The Elks allowed some base runners in the fourth, but another inning with no runs against Walker. The Elks got McCall on in the bottom of the fourth and she scored, again on a fielding error and overthrow at first base. Kayla Logan hit an inside-the-park home run, scoring Emily Muth who was on base, adding two more runs and giving the Elks a 10-1 lead.
Once again, neither team scored in the fifth. The Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning. On an infield hit the Tigers scored a run, but Logan picked up the ball with her glove and flipped it to third base without touching the ball. It typified the type of defense working for the Lady Elks during the game, and highlighted an outstanding defensive day for Logan. The Tigers loaded the bases again, but the Elks escaped without additional damage.
In the bottom of the sixth, McCall once again got on base with a bunt. Emily Muth also bunted, and the Tigers committed another error on the throw, allowing McCall to score on the play. Muth ended up at third base, with the Elks leading 11-2. Arreola drove the first pitch down the right field line, and it stayed fair, allowing Muth to score. This gave the Elks a walk off win due to the 10 run mercy rule after 5 innings.
After 31 years, the Lady Elks brought home the trophy once again. The final score: Round Valley 12, Kingman Academy 2.
Coach Emerald could be heard after the game saying, “I feel like the community stood behind us and the kids worked so hard and it finally all came together” as the Elks celebrated the victory. He was extremely pleased with how the girls responded to challenges during the year and felt the girls would “pick each other up….and never give up.”
Congratulations, Lady Elks.
