EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks took a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 48-13 win against visiting Eloy Santa Cruz in a big Division 2A, non-region game in the Dome on Friday, Sept. 6. The Dust Devils won the last meeting between the teams, in the 2017 semifinals.
Round Valley dominated this game from the outset.
Senior running back Marc Irigoyen scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter, then on the ensuing Dust Devil series, Elk Seth Wiltbank intercepted a pass, giving Round Valley the ball deep in Santa Cruz territory. Dylan Jordan capped the 27-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run and the Elks led 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Dust Devils cut the lead to seven with a 3-yard TD run by Austin Hukill and point-after kick by Angel Roman early in the second quarter.
The Elks went up by 14 again with a short touchdown pass from Owen Young to Kyran Clark late in the first half, then following a Santa Cruz punt, Round Valley went up 27-7 on an 8-yard Young-to-Clark pass for a TD with about a minute left before halftime.
After the Dust Devils cut the lead to 14 with a rushing TD, the Elks responded with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Javon Ortiz.
Clark caught a 48-yard pass from Young early in the fourth quarter and the PAT made it a 40-13 lead.
The final scoring came midway through the fourth quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Irigoyen and a run for a two-point conversion by K.C. Mortensen, making the final 48-13.
The Elks (1-1) are at home again this Friday, Aug. 13, as they host 3A American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
