The 1-0 Show Low Cougars took on the 0-1 Odyssey Institute Minotaurs of Buckeye on Sept. 3 for the Cougars’ home opener.
Head coach Carlo Hernandez’s home debut got off to a rousing start as Colten Yeager returned the opening kickoff for touchdown in the Cougars’ 63-0 victory.
A turnover on the Minotaurs’ first drive ended up with a Show Low touchdown by running back Cooper Ervein.
The Cougars started to feast with a couple three-and-outs by the defense, and Ervein would make it look easy as he would add another rushing touchdown as well as a receiving touchdown to get the home crowd roaring.
Show Low would end the first quarter with a commanding 35-0 lead.
The Minotaurs would slow down the Cougars’ attack in the second quarter with some defensive stops and a couple of good plays by Jhoan Almanzar.
Odyssey would keep the Show Low lead at 35 points going into halftime.
Show Low’s offensive line took it to the Minotaurs’ defense by opening wide running lanes all night for Ervein who rushed for 78 yards and two touchdown. He also had a catch for a score, and Nash Brewer added 68 yards rushing and also ran one in for a score.
The Cougars’ defense would post a shut out the rest of the way to go with six takeaways. Reggie Howe made two interceptions, and returned one at the end of the fourth quarter to cap the 63-0 blowout.
