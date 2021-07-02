WHITERIVER — Alchesay Falcon football will be back with the approval of the School Board.
After losing last year’s football season due to COVID-19, Alchesay began summer workouts on Monday at Fred Lewis Field, and continued through Thursday.
It’s a new beginning for the Falcons who are betting on getting back into the state playoffs.
Coach Brandon Newcomb stated, “Last time I seen these guys they were all sophomores and freshmen.” Newcomb has been staying up to date on COVID-19 restrictions as required by the school distinct. Excited about bringing football back to the community and giving them a bit of normalcy, the Falcons will be playing in the Little Colorado River Division again this year. The coaches are eager to get to work with the new players coming in. Building a foundation with trust and teamwork will be the key to success for Alchesay Falcon football.
