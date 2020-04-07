The Alchesay High School softball team got off to a 4-2 start to the season before the 2020 spring sports slate was suspended and later canceled to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The Lady Falcons won their first four games of the season, including the first three against 2A North competition. The only losses came on March 10 at 3A Ft. Defiance Window Rock, in back-to-back games.
Alchesay also opened the season wiht a doubleheader, at Keams Canyon Hopi on Feb. 26.
The Lady Falcons won the first game 26-2 in five innings.
Alchesay scored runs in each of the first three innings to go up 18-0. Falcon junior Leilani Lister was 3 of 6 at the plate, including a double, and drove in six runs. Senior Akima Hinton was 3 of 6 with a double and a home run and she had three RBI as Alchesay got 15 hits, seven for extra bases.
Senior Whitney Lister (2-6, 2 RBI) hit a double and a triple an she also got on base twice on bases on ballls. Darian Hill (2-6, 3 bb, RBI), another senior, hit a triple. Sierra Lister (1-5, RBI), a sophomore hit a home run. Danisha White (2-5), a senior, and sophomore Mikaela Colby (0-5) each drove in two runs.
Whitney Lister scattered two Bruin hits over the five innings. She gave up two unearned runs and struck out eight for the win.
Alchesay won 19-8 in six innings in game two. The Falcons ripped 25 hits — 10 for extra bases, including four home runs.
Freshman Jaylyn Nashio, who hit two home runs, gave up seven hits and four earned runs while striking our four Bruins in 4 2/3 innings for the win.
Hill was 4 of 5 at the plate, including a double, a triple and a home run and drove in two runs. Whitney Lister was 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Shyra Dazen, a senior, was 3 of 5 with a double and two RBI. Freshman Courtney Lewis was 2 of 5 with a triple and three RBI. Cori Cosay (1-4, RBI), a freshman, hit a triple. Sophomore Selana Cosen (3-5, RBI), a sophomore, also hit a home run.
On March 2, Alchesay played host to the Pirates from Sanders Valley and the Falcons improved to 3-0 against the 2A North with an 18-0, four-inning win.
Whitney Lister (3-3, two doubles), Hill (2-3, double), Nashio (1-4, double), Cosay (1-3, double) and Hinton (1-3) drove in two runs apiece.
Leilani Lister (1-4, double) and Cosen (1-3) each had one RBI.
Whitney Lister scattered two Pirate hits over the four-inning shutout and she struck out 12 batters for the win.
Alchesay traveled to 1A Joseph City on March 7 and won 15-10.
The Wildcats led 8-5 after five innings but the Falcons scored four runs in the sixth and six in the seventh to win it.
Sierra Lister was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Whitney Lister (3-5, double) and Hill (2-5) also drove in two runs apiece. Leilani Lister was 4 for 5 with an RBI.
Whitney Lister allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs while striking out nine Wildcats in six innings for the win.
Window Rock won by scores of 21-10 and 17-3 in the March 10 twinbill.
The morning game was close for the first three innings but the Scouts scored nine runs in the bottom of the third to pull away to the 21-10 win.
Whitney Lister was 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBI to lead Alchesay. Hill (2-3, triple, home run) drove in two runs and Leilani Lister (2-4, triple) drove in one. Hinton (2-3) also had an RBI.
