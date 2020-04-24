Alchesay junior Davin Parker was selected as the 2A LittleColorado Region Co-Player of the Year and senior J.T. Kessay was selected as region Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2019 All-2A football teams as selected by 2A coaches following last season.
Parker shared his award with Jeremy Lomavaya of Keams Canyon Hopi. Kessay shared the defensive award with Karl Bigman of Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa.
Red Mesa’s Pita Olomua was selected as region Coach of the Year and Bradley Benally of Red Mesa was named as the 2A Little Colorado Offensive Player of the Year.
Parker rushed for 2,030 yards (an average of 10.0 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns to lead an Alchesay offense that rolled for 3,643 total yards and scored 396 points in 2019. Parker ranked third in the state in both rushing yards and rushing TDs.
Kessay led the 8-3 Falcons with 79 total tackles (74 solo) and three fumble recoveries, plus a 2A-leading 13 sacks
