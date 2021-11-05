WHITERIVER — The St. Johns Redskins took on the Alchesay Falcons on Oct. 29 with playoff implications on the line.
The Redskins came out swinging to start the game with Ashton Cox scoring on a 62-yard touchdown for the first points of the night. St. Johns quarterback James Thomas found Asher Raban for a passing touchdown to put the Redskins up by two scores.
Brayden Begay would get into the end zone for Alchesay’s first score capping it off with the two-point conversion.
Thomas hit Wes Scarbrough for a 52-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-8 lead for St. Johns.
The Falcons would answer with a 2-yard score by Rowen Begay and the two-point conversion made it 21-16
The Redskins’ Cox scored on a 60-yard blast up the middle of the defense giving the Redskins a 29-16 lead late in the game.
Down by 13, the Falcons started to take flight with the defense shutting out the Redskins the rest of the way. The Falcons’ offensive line wore down the St. Johns defense with the power run game and timely pass plays. Alchesay quarterback Max Lupe found Anthony Goseyun in the corner of end zone for a amazing diving catch for the touchdown and the two-point conversion made it 29-22.
A surprise onside kick caught St. Johns napping and the Falcons would take over from there. With the Falcons players all fired up they march down the field looking for the victory. With personal fouls being called on both teams during the drive, the Falcons handled everything the Redskins through at them.
With the playoffs on the line for the Falcons, they would drive all the way to the Redskins’ 12-yard line when coach Brandon Newcomb opened up his bag of tricks. With the defense watching Kokoa Upton take the handoff they converged on him just as the defender closed in on him. Upton jumped and passed to Leon Fall for the biggest touchdown of the season and a successful two-point conversion gave the Falcons a 30-29 lead.
The Redskins added a score with a quarterback keeper but it was too little to late for St. Johns as Alchesay running back Begay added another score in the fourth quarter to put the game away for the Falcons as the Redskins ran out of time.
The closing minutes were all Alchesay with the final score 38-35.
Alchesay now plays at No. 4 Morenci in the 2A first round, and St. Johns goes to No. 6 Camp Verde.
