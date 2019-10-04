The visiting Alchesay Falcons took a 30-0, first-quarter lead on the way to a 44-0, 2A Little Colorado region football win at Many Farms on Friday, Sept. 27.
Alchesay amassed 332 total yards, including 327 rushing, in the win. Junior Davin Parker averaged nearly 27 yards per carry, as he led the Falcons’ offense with 214 yards and five touchdowns on just eight carries.
Parker scored TD’s on runs of 12, 20, 13 and 28 yards in the first quarter.
Isaac Lupe scored on a 5-yard TD catch from Ryan Quintero on the Falcons’ only pass from scrimmage on the night, in the second quarter.
Parker scored his fifth TD on a 22-yard ru early in the third quarter and Preston Ortega ran for his second two-point conversion of game to cap the scoring.
Senior J.T. Kessay and junior Richard Bead each had seven total tackles to lead the Falcon defense. Kessay and senior Noah Walker each had a sack. Hunter Kasey, a junior, recovered a Lobo fumble.
The Falcons overcame 14 penalties for 120 lost yards for the victory.
