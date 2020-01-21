Snowflake and Winslow are both 2-0 atop the 3A East boys basketball standings heading into this week.
The Lobos have won four straight games since Jan. 10, including East region wins over Blue Ridge and Payson on Jan. 14 and 16. Snowflake won 50-47 at Kayenta Monument Valley on Saturday for the fourth straight win.
This week, the Lobos host Holbrook (third in the East at 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and visit Show Low in a region game at Lakeside Blue Ridge High at 7:30 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Blue Ridge (1-2 in the East) moved to fourth with a win against visiting Show Low on Friday. The Yellowjackets host Winslow Tuesday at 7:30 before traveling to 2A Pima for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tuesday’s other 3A East game has Show Low at Payson in a 7:30 p.m. game in which both teams will be looking for their first region win.
The Alchesay Falcons have rocketed from No. 4 to No. 1 in 2A with their 7-0 run in regular-season games since the Arizona Interscholastic Association debuted its basketball rankings on Jan. 7. The Falcons won three games in the the 2A North last week to push their mark to 11-0 in the regular season.
This week, the Alchesay boys travel to Many Farms on Tuesday before playing host to 0-11 Greyhills in Whiteriver for an early tip-off of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
St. Johns, one game behind Alchesay in second place in the North, is in Keams Canyon to take on Hopi at 7:30 on Tuesday, then the Redskins return home on Saturday, Jan. 25 to host Pinon at 7:30. St. Johns also plays host to the Valley Pirates from Sanders at 5:30 on Monday, Jan. 27.
The Round Valley Elks have won three of their last five games, but two of the losses were against non-conference foes last week. The Elks’ lone game this week is at home against Many Farms at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Five teams with winning seasons are atop the 1A East and all nine East teams have at least one region win so far.
The Dishchii’Bikoh Wildcats had one game last week and won their first game in the 1A East, 70-42 at Kearny Ray. The Wildcats have four games this week. After traveling to Grand Canyon for a 1A non-region game on Monday, Dishchii’bikoh have three home games in Cibecue. North Phoenix Prep comes to town for a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Wildcats host Gilbert Arete Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and then host the Joseph City Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Mogollon Mustangs, winners of five of their last seven, are 5-2 and in third in the 1A Central. They trail region leading Joseph City (8-1) and Williams (7-1) in the standings. The Mustangs are also busy this week with a game at Mayer on Tuesday, at Joe City on Friday and at Grand Canyon on Saturday. Tip-pff for all the games is at 7 p.m.
Boys basketball scores
Regular-season games
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alchesay 82, Tuba City Greyhills 23
Safford 55, Blue Ridge 53
Dishchii’Bikoh 70, Kearny Ray 42
Mogollon 55, Ash Fork/Seligman 42
Round Valley 45, Many Farms 43
St. Johns 64, Pinon 35
Snowflake 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 47
Friday, Jan. 17
Blue Ridge 77, Show Low 48
Williams 74, Mogollon 56
Joseph City 82, Round Valley 72
Thursday, Jan. 16
Alchesay 92, Pinon 31
St. Johns 66, Greyhills 44
Snowflake 69, Payson 37
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Alchesay 82, Round Valley 29
Snowflake 53, Blue Ridge 44
Mogollon 58, Basis Flagstaff 48
St. Johns 67, Sanders Valley 52
Winslow 82, Show Low 55
Saturday, Jan. 11
Alchesay 81, Hopi 58
St. Michael 58, Dishchii’Bikoh 55
Round Valley 49, Pinon 39
St. Johns 70, Many Farms 53
Friday, Jan. 10
Alchesay 76, Blue Ridge 60
Fort Thomas 63, Dishchii’Bikoh 58
Mogollon 52, Grand Canyon 48
Snowflake 42, St. Johns 26
Thursday, Jan. 9
Alchesay 59, Snowflake 31
Round Valley 63, Hopi 6
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Holbrook 74, Blue Ridge 51
Ash Fork/Seligman 49, Mogollon 47
