Recent Alchesay High School graduate Malachai Harris is the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A North region basketball Player of the Year following a vote by the region’s coaches following the 2019-20 season.
Harris was second in the state in scoring with 21.1 points per game and fourth in steals with 3.8 a contest.
St. Johns junior Preston Wilson was selected as the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. He led the state in steals with 6.0 per game. He also averaged 8.1 points and dished out 2.4 assists per contest.
Harris and Wilson were also selected first-team, all-state by the coaches in Division 2A.
St. Johns head coach Rusty Oakes is the 2A North Coach of the Year for 2019-20. He led his team to a 21-7 record and a trip to the state tournament as the No. 11 seed.
Also selected first-team, all-region are Alchesay seniors Elisha Walker (8.6 ppg, 2.9 spg) and Ryan Quintero (9.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.4 spg). They, along with Harris, keyed a Falcon team that led the state in scoring (73.6 per game) and went unbeaten to win the North region title.
Alchesay finished 29-6 overall, capping the season with a fourth consecutive semifinal state playoff appearance and a 38-36 loss to eventual champion Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep.
St. Johns junior Brady Overson, who led the Redskins with 11.4 points and ranked fourth in the state in rebounding with 10.4 an outing, was also a first-team selection. Overson tied for first in 2A with 15 double-doubles during the season.
Overson and Quintero are also second-team, all-state selections.
Walker is an honorable mention all-state pick, along with 2A North first teamers Marquette Thompson and Demetrius Begaye of Sanders Valley, who led 2A’s fourth-highest-scoring team.
Thompson is the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Begaye led the state in three-point shooting with 4.0 treys made per contest.
Hunter Ruck of Rancho Solano Prep, who also had 15 double-doubles during the season, was selected 2A Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.