WHITERIVER —The Falcons took a 38-0 halftime lead on the way to a 58-14 win against visiting Pinon in a 2A Little Colorado region game on Friday, Oct. 4.
Alchesay rolled for 464 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in the win. Davin Parker, a junior, led the team with 296 yards and three scores on 13 carries — an average of nearly 23 yards per rush.
Ryan Quintero (22 yards on four carries) ran for two touchdowns. Elisha Walker (2-29, Hunter Casey (1-26), Preston Ortega and A. Zahgotah also ran for touchdowns. Casey ran for three two-point conversions. Parker ran for two conversions.
T. Yazzie scored a TD on a 75-yard kickoff return following the Eagles first score in the third quarter.
J.T. Kessay, a Falcon senior, led the team on defense with six solo tackles. Quintero had an interception and Trent Sprengeler recovered a fumble.
Tonight the Falcons (4-2 overall, 3-0 in region play) are at home to take on Rock Point in a 7 p.m. game.
