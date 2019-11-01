Team faces must-win game for region title, playoff berth tonight at Red Mesa
For the Alchesay Falcons, the season has come down to tonight. The Falcons (7-2 overall, 6-0 in region play), 19th in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Oct. 29 rankings for 2A Football, travel to Teec Nos Pos to take on the Red Mesa Redskins (8-1, 6-0) in a 7 p.m. game that will decide the champion in the 2A Little Colorado Region and with it, an automatic berth in the state playoffs which begin next week.
Red Mesa is No. 14 in Tuesday’s rankings. The seven region champions and nine at-large teams, based on final ranking, qualify for the state playoffs, which begins at the higher seeds on Friday, Nov. 8. So Alchesay needs to win tonight to secure a playoff berth.
The Falcons won their sixth straight game last Friday against visiting Keams Canyon Hopi.
Davin Parker rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead Alchesay to a 36-0 win. Elisha Walker and Hunter Kasey each ran for a touchdown.
J.T. Kessay had nine tackles, including two sacks, and caused and recovered a fumble to lead the Falcons defense in the shutout. Fredrico Riley had eight tackles. Eli Thompson (seven tackles), had a sack and a fumble recovery. Gershon Joe also caused and recovered a fumble.
