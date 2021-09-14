Alchesay’s power run started quickly against Chinle in a 46-6 road victory Thursday.
Running back Kokoa Upton had 135 yards and three touchdowns to control the game with the help of some punishing blockers. Tacklers Bucky Yazzie, Trent Walker and interior linemen William Malone, Noah Noize and Shelzey Suttle, tight ends Trevor Quintero and Frederick Colelay all dominated the line of scrimmage with fullback Rowen Begay being a key piece to the Falcons’ attack.
Alchesay improved to 2-0 and plays at Pinon on Thursday.
