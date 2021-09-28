Miami handed Alchesay its toughest test this season on Friday as the host Vandals were coming off a 52-0 victory over Tonopah Valley.
Kakoa Upton started a big night for the Falcons with an 8-yard touchdown, and Miami’s Gabe Escobedo had 3-yard touchdown but Miami’s missed extra point put the score at 8-6 after one quarter.
The second quarter was another story with both teams trading punches. Upton had a 1-yard score that was quickly answered by the Vandals with a 65-yard touchdown run by Jamie Pena.
The Falcons’ offensive line was opening running lanes for Upton all night as he would run in another at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter. The Vandals matched the Falcons in the first half with a 15-yard run by Escobedo with 24 seconds left. At halftime, the score was tied at 22 with both teams showcasing their running backs.
The third quarter was pretty quiet with Escobedo passing for a touchdown to Spenser Rodriguez giving Miami a 30-22 at the end of the third quarter. The third quarter was the quiet before the storm of the fourth quarter as Alchesay got things going with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Falcons’ defense would get the ball back for another Upton score giving Alchesay a 36-30 lead.
The Vandals’ big-play offense had another answer as Escobedo’s 45-yard run put them ahead 38-36. The Falcons marched down the field with their power run attack setting up the sixth touchdown by Upton for a 44-38 lead with 55 seconds to go.
Miami saved the best for last with a 65-yard score by Escobedo and his two-point conversion for the 46-44 final score.
Alchesay lost for the first time in four games this season, and Miami improved to 2-3. The Falcons will play their first home game since October 2019 when Holbrook visits for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
