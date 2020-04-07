ELOY — A pair of Alchesay track and field athletes set some top marks in the javelin throw at the Santa Cruz Qualifier on March 13.
Sophomore Brandy Edwards posted Division 4’s second-best distance this season, winning the event with a mark of 89 feet, 1 inch.
Falcon senior Brandon Steele threw the javelin a distance of 140 feet, 0 inches for first place and for the third best time in D4 this season.
Benson took first among the eight teams earning points at the track and field meet. The Alchesay girls were a close second in the team scoring, 127-109.
The Alchesay boys were third behind Benson and Coolidge.
Several Falcons won some distance races at the Santa Cruz Qualifier. Sophomore Tristin Reidhead won the girls’ 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Alchesay’s girls 4x800 relay team of Deiah Anderson, Malita Malone, Kamiaya Sanchez and Naomi Rustin also took first.
Triston Billy, a junior took first in the boys’ 1600 and the Falcons’ 4x800 relay team also took first.
With the rest of the season canceled because of the coronavirus, this promising group of Falcons won’t get to compete until the next school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.