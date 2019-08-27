WHITERIVER — The Alchesay High School football team got the new season off to a successful start by defeating visiting Globe, 22-6, on Friday, Aug. 23.
Junior Davin Parker led the Falcons with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Ryan Quintero, a senior, had 79 yards and one score on 17 carries. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
The game was tied 6-6 in the first quarter.
Alchesay scored first as Quintero scored on a 16-yard TD run with 6:33 left in the opening quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Tigers tied the game when Markell Woods caught a 30-yard Caden Hansen pass for a score with 2:03 left.
The Falcons took the lead for good in the first two minutes of the second quarter on Parker’s 3-yard scoring run, followed by Quintero’s two-point conversion run.
Parker scored again on a 1-yard run with 8:26 left in the third quarter to put his team up 20-6.
Alchesay senior defender Eli Thompson scored a safety with a sack in the end zone in the fourth quarter, making the final 22-6.
The Falcons had a number of quarterback sacks which cost the Tigers 41 lost yards. Senior J.T. Kessay, who led Alchesay with eight tackles, had a team-high three sacks. Alchesay overcame 12 penalties for 110 yards in losses for the victory.
With this week being White Mountain Apache Tribal Fair Week, the Falcons’ next game is moved to Thursday night at 3A Blue Ridge. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
