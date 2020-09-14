The latest sign that prep sports in the state is getting closer to normal is the fact that prep soccer is just days away.
High school fall soccer schedules were released on the web site for the Arizona Interscholastic Association on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Boys soccer action begins in the White Mountains with two games – Blue Ridge at Show Low and Round Valley at Snowflake – on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Blue Ridge will be opening defense of its 2019 state championship at its nearest rival. The Lobos will open with the first of three home contests in September. Both contests start at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer begins on Thursday, Sept. 17 , with Show Low at Camp Verde beginning at 4 and Blue Ridge at Snowflake at 6.
Matches continue through next weekend. The St. Johns boys host Snowflake in the Redskins’ opener at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18. The Blue Ridge boys play at Willcox on Saturday at 3.
Also on Sept. 19, the Round Valley girls travel to Sedona Red Rock for a 12 noon game, and Payson is at Lakeside Blue Ridge for a 2 p.m. match.
Most of the area 2A East teams, for both boys and girls soccer, will play a season of eight to 12 games through October.
State playoffs will be some time in November and may overlap with winter sports, which will be pushed back at least a week due to the coronavirus outbreak that shut down the spring high school sports season in March.
