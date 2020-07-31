The NFHS is tracking the status of high school sports as fall seasons approach. Because of the pandemic, several states have delayed the start of the fall sports season or altered the sports calendar.
As of July 23, the following state associations have delayed the start of the fall season.
Arizona (Golf – Aug. 24; Badminton – Aug. 31; All other fall sports – week of Sept. 7)
California (December 2020 or January 2021)
Nevada (Winter sports January 2; Fall sports February 20; Spring sports April 3)
New Mexico (The NMAA, through Governor recommendations, canceled contact sports competition for the fall. As a result, the 2020 football and soccer seasons have been switched to the spring semester.)
Texas (August 3 for conferences 1A-4A football and volleyball; conferences 5A-6A start September 7)
The following states will not play football this fall: California, District of Columbia, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington.
