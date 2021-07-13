1A North
Mogollon Mustangs
Aug. 20 at Tempe Prep
Aug. 27 vs. Winkelman Hayden
Sept. 3 vs. Superior
Sept. 10 at Mayer
Sept. 17 vs. St. David
Sept. 24 at Colorado City El Capitan
Oct. 1 vs. Fredonia
Oct. 8 vs. Williams
Oct. 15 at Joseph City
2A Little Colorado
Alchesay Falcons
Aug. 27 vs. Window Rock
Sept. 3 vs. San Carlos
Sept. 10 at Tuba City Greyhills Academy
Sept. 17 at Pinon
Sept. 24 at Miami
Oct. 1 vs. Holbrook
Oct. 8 at Many Farms
Oct. 15 vs. Keams Canyon Hopi
Oct. 22 at Sanders Valley
Oct. 29 vs. St. Johns
St. Johns Redskins
Aug. 27 vs. Show Low
Sept. 3 vs. Globe
Sept. 10 vs. Round Valley
Sept. 17 at Gilbert Arete Prep
Sept. 24 at Morenci
Oct. 1 at Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa
Oct. 8 vs. Sanders Valley
Oct. 15 at Many Farms
Oct. 22 vs. Holbrook
Oct. 29 at Alchesay
3A East
Blue Ridge Yellowjackets
Aug. 27 vs. Safford
Sept. 3 at Kingman
Sept. 10 vs. San Tan Charter
Sept. 17 vs. Snowflake
Sept. 24 vs. Buckeye Odyssey Institute
Oct. 1 at Prescott
Oct. 8 at Winslow
Oct. 15 vs. Round Valley
Oct. 22 at Show Low
Oct. 29 at Payson
Round Valley Elks
Aug. 27 at Phoenix Christian
Sept. 3 vs. Morenci Jr./Sr.
Sept. 10 at St. Johns
Sept. 17 vs. Chinle, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Kayenta Monument Valley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Payson
Oct. 8 at Show Low
Oct. 15 at Blue Ridge
Oct. 22 vs. Snowflake
Oct. 29 vs. Winslow
Show Low Cougars
Aug. 27 at St. Johns
Sept. 3 vs. Buckeye Odyssey Institute
Sept. 10 vs. Florence
Sept. 17 at Ganado
Sept. 24 at Winslow
Oct. 1 at San Tan Valley Combs
Oct. 8 vs. Round Valley
Oct. 15 vs Payson
Oct. 22 vs. Blue Ridge
Oct. 29 at Snowflake
Snowflake Lobos
Aug. 27 at Chandler Valley Christian
Sept. 3 vs. Ganado, 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Fountain Hills
Sept. 17 at Blue Ridge
Sept. 24 at Tucson Pusch Ridge, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Flagstaff Coconino
Oct. 8 at Payson
Oct. 15 vs. Winslow
Oct. 22 at Round Valley
Oct. 29 vs. Show Low
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
