1A North

Mogollon Mustangs

Aug. 20 at Tempe Prep

Aug. 27 vs. Winkelman Hayden

Sept. 3 vs. Superior

Sept. 10 at Mayer

Sept. 17 vs. St. David

Sept. 24 at Colorado City El Capitan

Oct. 1 vs. Fredonia

Oct. 8 vs. Williams

Oct. 15 at Joseph City

2A Little Colorado

Alchesay Falcons

Aug. 27 vs. Window Rock

Sept. 3 vs. San Carlos

Sept. 10 at Tuba City Greyhills Academy

Sept. 17 at Pinon

Sept. 24 at Miami

Oct. 1 vs. Holbrook

Oct. 8 at Many Farms

Oct. 15 vs. Keams Canyon Hopi

Oct. 22 at Sanders Valley

Oct. 29 vs. St. Johns

St. Johns Redskins

Aug. 27 vs. Show Low

Sept. 3 vs. Globe

Sept. 10 vs. Round Valley

Sept. 17 at Gilbert Arete Prep

Sept. 24 at Morenci

Oct. 1 at Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa

Oct. 8 vs. Sanders Valley

Oct. 15 at Many Farms

Oct. 22 vs. Holbrook

Oct. 29 at Alchesay

3A East

Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

Aug. 27 vs. Safford

Sept. 3 at Kingman

Sept. 10 vs. San Tan Charter

Sept. 17 vs. Snowflake

Sept. 24 vs. Buckeye Odyssey Institute

Oct. 1 at Prescott

Oct. 8 at Winslow

Oct. 15 vs. Round Valley

Oct. 22 at Show Low

Oct. 29 at Payson

Round Valley Elks

Aug. 27 at Phoenix Christian

Sept. 3 vs. Morenci Jr./Sr.

Sept. 10 at St. Johns

Sept. 17 vs. Chinle, 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Kayenta Monument Valley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Payson

Oct. 8 at Show Low

Oct. 15 at Blue Ridge

Oct. 22 vs. Snowflake

Oct. 29 vs. Winslow

Show Low Cougars

Aug. 27 at St. Johns

Sept. 3 vs. Buckeye Odyssey Institute

Sept. 10 vs. Florence

Sept. 17 at Ganado

Sept. 24 at Winslow

Oct. 1 at San Tan Valley Combs

Oct. 8 vs. Round Valley

Oct. 15 vs Payson

Oct. 22 vs. Blue Ridge

Oct. 29 at Snowflake

Snowflake Lobos

Aug. 27 at Chandler Valley Christian

Sept. 3 vs. Ganado, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Fountain Hills

Sept. 17 at Blue Ridge

Sept. 24 at Tucson Pusch Ridge, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Flagstaff Coconino

Oct. 8 at Payson

Oct. 15 vs. Winslow

Oct. 22 at Round Valley

Oct. 29 vs. Show Low

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

