The Blue Ridge football team will not have an opponent tonight following last Friday’s big win at Payson.
Scottsdale Coronado, which lost 43-0 to El Mirage Dysart on Oct. 2, cancelled its football season due to a lack of players.
The Yellowjackets will host Snowflake on Oct. 16.
But first, there are more high school games of huge consequence being played tonight.
The Round Valley Elks, who defeated St. Johns for the eighth straight year, 38-12, on Oct. 2, will travel to Safford for a 3A non-region game tonight at 7.
Safford’s game against Willcox last week was cancelled, so this will be the first outing for the Bulldogs since a scrimmage against Snowflake two weeks ago.
St. Johns has its home opener tonight against visiting Pima, and if the Redskins win the 2A game, it will give head coach Mike Morgan his 337th career win, making him the state’s all-time winningest football coach. He is currently tied at 336 with former Blue Ridge coaching legend Paul Moro.
The Show Low Cougars host Payson tonight for a 7 p.m. game that features a pair of 3A teams trying to win their first game.
Payson lost to visiting Blue Ridge, 48-7, in Payson last week.
Show Low also opened with a tough 3A opponent that made the playoffs last year, and despite an early lead, lost 30-21 at Gilbett Christian.
In 1A eight-man football, the Mogollon Mustangs have a home game for the first time this season – at 7 p.m. against Mayer.
Last week, the Mustangs cruised to victory in the season opener, at Glendale Desert Heights Prep. Mayer lost to Salome it its opener.
