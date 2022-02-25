PRESCOTT VALLEY — Show Low and Phoenix Bourgade Catholic slugged it out during the first half of their 3A girls state tournament quarterfinal matchup on Monday at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
A total of seven lead changes during the opening half showed how evenly matched these two teams were.
Show Low, seeded 16th in the tournament, led after one period 10-8 and at halftime 19-17.
Amberlyn Lindsay hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and Kenzie Brogan did the same at the end of the second to give Show Low those leads.
During the season, the Cougars would often have one quarter that would leave them in a hole.
Often though, Show Low would storm back and pull out the victory, but that was not to be on Monday in Bourgade’s 44-36 victory.
Four turnovers and cold shooting in the early going of the second half gave the impetus to the No. 6 Golden Eagles and the Cougars fell behind by nine points.
Kenzie Brogan and Mikenzie Kulish scored the last four points of the quarter to pull within five, but starting the fourth quarter with three more turnovers and four fouls hurt the Cougars’ chances.
Even with all that, the Cougars pulled within one point at 34-33 on a basket by Kyra Brogan with four minutes remaining.
Two 3-pointers by the Golden Eagles and two turnovers by the Cougars made the score 40-33 with only two minutes left.
After another Kyra Brogan basket, Bourgade hit all four of its free throws and the Cougars could not catch up.
Kulish led the Cougars in scoring with 10 points. Senior Kyra Brogan closed out her Cougar career with six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Kulish also had four assists while Sadee Hall, as she has done so often, led the team with six rebounds.
Kenzie Brogan had three steals to go with her seven points.
Show Low finished the season 10-11, including three postseason games.
Bourgade improved to 17-3 and advanced to the state semifinals, which are being played Friday in Phoenix.
