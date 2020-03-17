The Snowflake girls basketball team capped a 22-8 season in the quarterfinal round of the 3A state playoffs, as Ganado defeated the Lobos 44-39 at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center on Feb. 24.
The Snowflake girls had been in the top eight in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s rankings most of the season, but had won only two and lost two in February before the state playoffs began on Feb. 19.
As the No. 13 seed, the Lobos played a first round state-playoff game at home against No. 20 Gilbert Christian, and the home team cruised to a 49-19 victory.
Snowflake went on the road to No. 4 Florence for a second-round game on Feb. 21, and the Lobos came away with a 52-43 win, overcoming a nine-rebound, 13-point outing by Gopher senior Bryn O’Rourke.
Snowflake’s used its size advantage to keep a lid on the Florence offense and rebounding capability.
A day before the game, Florence senior Michelle Giddens-Acuna came down with strep throat. Without her size, Florence, already lacking height, was hammered on the glass. The Lobos’ rebounding dominance was the biggest reason thety won the game. However, Giddens-Acuna’s replacement in the starting lineup, junior Lili Ramos, played well and scored 10 points.
Ramos was a big reason why Florence led 12-8 after the first quarter and 20-17 at the half. She scored eight of her 10 points in the first half. Snowflake struggled mightily on offense in the first half, and it couldn’t hit free throws, missing nine of its first 10 from the line.
The Lobos scored two quick buckets back-to-back to start the third quarter, and that propelled them to 17 points in the period — as many as they had in the entire first half — and they took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Trysten Hancock scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. Macee Papa was the second leading scorer for the Lobos with nine points.
With the big road win, the Lobos advanced to the quarterfinal round against No. 5 Ganado, a team Snowflake played host to in the season opener on Dec. 3. The Lobos won that game 34-33.
In the playoff, the Hornets pushed a one-point halftime lead to five by the end and won 44-39.
The Lobos should be strong next season as 11 of 13 players return, including top scorers Papa, a sophomore, and Hancock, a junior. Seniors Taryn Flake and Heather Whipple graduate this spring.
Three East region teams get past first round
The Snowflake girls were one of two teams from the 3A East to make the quarterfinals. Holbrook lost to No. 2 Page 67-59 in another game in Prescott Valley. The Roadrunners finish the season with 25 wins and seven losses.
Tucson Sabino, the top seed, defeated Page 42-35 in the state championship on Feb. 29. Sabino advanced to the final by defeating Ganado 39-32 in the semifinals.
Five of the East-s six teams made it to the 24-team state tournament.
No. 9 Winslow defeated Wickenburg 62-28 in the first round, then lost to No. 8 Chinle, 53-46, in the second round to finish 20-10 on the year.
Show Low went to the state playoffs as the No. 17 seed and lost, 33-22, at Chandler Valley Christian in the first round on Feb. 18, to finish the season 13-15 overall.
Blue Ridge, the No. 19 seed, lost in the first round at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek by a score of 63-55, to finish 5-19.
