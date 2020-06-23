The usual full slate of annual summer rodeos and holiday celebrations in the White Mountains has changed this year because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Arizona since restrictions on public activities and gatherings were lifted in the past few weeks.
Show Low’s annual Deuces Wild Rodeo, scheduled for July 2-3 and sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association, has been canceled.
And also, the Taylor 4th of July Rodeo Committee has canceled the July 4th rodeo in its entirety due to the facilities not being available from the Town of Taylor. Other non-rodeo events will be held.
The Snowflake Pioneer Days Celebration on July 24-25 will also have many changes this year.
This year at Pioneer Days there will be fireworks, a golf tournament at Snowflake Golf Course, an arts and crafts show, and a car show. But many of the annual events such as the softball tournament and the two-day rodeo have been canceled.
Despite the cancellation of the two big Independence Day rodeos and the Pioneer Days Rodeo at Taylor Rodeo Park, there is still plenty of rodeo action in the region.
This Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, the Town of Eagar will host the Round Valley Roundup at the rodeo grounds at the junction of highways 180 and 260. The junior rodeo will be on Friday and team roping and a ranch rodeo will be held on Saturday (see related article).
Masks are not required but people most vulnerable to the virus should take caution.
“Those at risk should take (attendance) into consideration,” says Bryce Hamblin, one of the Roundup’s organizers. “We’re going to err on the side of freedom.”
The 108th Consecutive Round Valley Rodeo on Saturday, July 4 at the rodeo grounds in Eagar, is also still on tap.
A parade from Eagar to Springerville, beginning at 10 a.m. on July Fourth, gets Independence Day under way. The rodeo, which is co-sanctioned by the Military Rodeo Cowboys Association, begins at 1:30 p.m.
Linden Valley Arena west of Show Low is the site of team roping and barrel racing most weekends. The facility on Pearce Road off state Route 260 hosted a World Series Team Roping Qualifier on July 12-14.
LVA will be the site of Cowboy Christmas in July on Thursday-Saturday, July 2-4. There will be eight divisions of team roping — three on Thursday and three on Friday — and two divisions of team roping and one steer roping event on Saturday. Two quads, a trailer with windows, 36 buckles and seven saddles will be awarded during the three-day event. Call Cory at (480) 540-8405 for more information or go to ropingco.com
The Navajo County Fairgrounds, located at 404 E. Hopi Drive in Holbrook, will be the site of the Funtastic Barrel Bash on Friday and Saturday, July 3-4. Time-onlys and entries begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7. Call (928) 243-6904 for more information.
The Barrel Racing Series, promoted by Shasta & Co. Rodeo Events, LLC, resumes at LVA on Saturday, July 11. Books and time-only runs begin at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.
Watch The Independent for more information on the July events listed above.
