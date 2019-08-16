PINETOP — The 18th Annual Giggles Golf Tournament was held Aug. 3-4, at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club in Pinetop.
On a beautiful golf course, 57 women came together and played golf for two days to benefit breast cancer. Rule One of the tournament is to have fun and all other rules refer back to rule one. Under these rules the players had two days of fun and giggles.
The winning team members were Kim Parker, Julie Perman, Sara Rhodes and Sandy Vahle. Second place team members were Cherie Naumann, Kay Helm, Kathy James, and Patti Young.
This year the event raised $7,100 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation. This brought the tournament donation to Breast Cancer total for 16 years to $102,484.
This is a major milestone for a small golf tournament. The women members of Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club and their friends have made this event very special and one of the best golf tournaments on the mountain.
The tournament creed: Gathering for a Cure, Giving Support for All of Our Survivors, and Golfing for Giggles and Fun was definitely remembered during the two days of giving and golfing.
