Last week’s winter storms caused a few high school contests to be postponed until later in the season, but through it all, two girls basketball teams on the mountain are undefeated heading into the third week of 2021.
The Snowflake girls are one of just five undefeated teams in Division 3A. The Lobos are 5-0 and coming off two 3A East Region wins last week. All the wins were by double digits and all but one were lopsided victories.
The St. Johns girls are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the 2A East thanks to a 75-50 region win against visiting Morenci on Friday, Jan. 29.
Next on the schedule for the Lobos is an East region home game on Tuesday against Blue Ridge. Snowflake travels to Payson on Thursday, Feb. 4. Both the girls games tip off at 6 p.,m.
Blue Ridge (1-1) played host to Holbrook on Monday. After traveling to Snowflake on Tuesday, the Jackets return home to take on visiting Show Low on Friday, Feb. 5.
Show Low (2-2) traveled travel to 2A Morenci today (Jan. 30).
In 2A, the St. Johns girls, who are off to a 4-0 start, won at home against Morenci , 55-43, on Friday, Jan. 29. The Redskins will travel to Eagar to take on Round Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 2, before hosting two region contests next weekend, against Miami on Friday and Thatcher on Saturday.
Round Valley, fresgh off a 55-28 win against Mogollon to move to 1-1 on the season, has two games this week. After hosting St. Johns on Tuesday, the Elks go on the road to take on 3A Show Low on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Last week, Mogollon opened the season with a lopsided home win against Duncan and a narrow,. two-point win at Williams.
After last Tuesday’s 1A North East Region opener at Joseph City was postponed until Feb. 25.
This week the Mustangs travel to Kearny on Wednesday to take on the Ray Bearcats in a 6 p.m. game. Mogollon plays host to Mayer on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the girls’ varsity tip-off at 5:30.
