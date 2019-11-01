Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Girls Soccer Conference Play-in Tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at high seeds
No. 5 St. Johns 3, No. 4 Show Low 2
No. 2 Chino Valley 3, No. 6 Camp Verde 0
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Div. 2A Girls Soccer Championships
At Gilbert Williams Field High
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 1
No. 2 Chino Valley vs. No. 3 Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.
No. 1 Northland Prep vs. No. 4 St. Johns, 7 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 2
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
