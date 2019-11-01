St. Johns girls win to move on to state tourney

Show Low’s Mary Layden kicks the ball past Brooke Smith (10) and Kasidee Johnson of St. Johns during the Redskins’ 3-2 win in a 2A Fall Soccer divisional play-in game at Show Low on Tuesday, Oct. 29. St. Johns advances to the first round (semifinals) of the AIA state tournament at Gilbert Williams Field High School on Friday, Nov. 1. St Johns will likely play No. 1 Flagstaff Northland Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday and No. 3 Blue Ridge will likely face No. 2 Chino Valley, a 3-0 winner against No. 6 Camp Verde on Tuesday, at 5 p.m. Friday’s winners will play for the state title at Williams Field High at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. For soccer scores and playoff schedules, see Page B3.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Girls Soccer Conference Play-in Tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at high seeds

No. 5 St. Johns 3, No. 4 Show Low 2

No. 2 Chino Valley 3, No. 6 Camp Verde 0

Div. 2A Girls Soccer Championships

At Gilbert Williams Field High

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 1

No. 2 Chino Valley vs. No. 3 Blue Ridge, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Northland Prep vs. No. 4 St. Johns, 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 2

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

