WHITE MOUNTAINS — The Show Low girls moved in to third in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 2A Fall Soccer rankings after a successful late-season run. Unbeaten Flagstaff Northland Prep continues to lead the AIA rankings at the end of last week.
No. 11 Holbrook visited surging No. 4 St. Johns on Monday, and the Redskins travel to Eagar on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to take on No. 8 Round Valley in the teams’ regular-season finale at 6 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, No. 2 Chino Valley comes to Lakeside to take on No. 5 Blue Ridge at 3 p.m., and No. 7 Snowflake visits No. 3 Show Low for a 6 p.m. game.
Three area teams close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 24. Snowflake is at Blue Ridge at 3 and Camp Verde, No. 6 in Friday’s rankings, visits Show Low for a 6 p.m. game.
The top team, based on region standings, will earn an automatic bid to the state tournament. A conference play-in tournament will match teams ranked No. 3 through 6 in the final rankings that are not a region champion. The two region champs and the two winning teams from the Oct. 29 play-in tournament will make up the four-team state tournament, which is two rounds on Nov. 1-2 at Gilbert Williams Field High School and is single elimination.
Play-in matches will be at the high seeds on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The two winners move on to the state tournament semifinals on Friday, Nov. 1. At this time, the bracket will be seeded according to overall ranking in the AIA’s final regular-season rankings. Match times are 5 and 7 p.m.
Semifinal winners advance to the state champsionship at Williams Field High on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
