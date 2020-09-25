Tuesday, Sept. 22
Northland Prep at Blue Ridge
Chino Valley 4, St. Johns 1
Show Low 8, Sedona Red Rock 0
Camp Verde at Snowflake
Saturday, Sept. 19
Blue Ridge 8, Payson 0
Round Valley 9, Sedona Red Rock 1
Friday, Sept. 18
Chino Valley 6, Round Valley 0
Thursday, Sept. 17
Snowflake 2, Blue Ridge 1
Show Low 2, Camp Verde 0
Payson 3, Sedona Red Rock 2
