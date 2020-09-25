Law and order

Show Low senior Cassidy Law (3) goes on the attack to score a goal in the seventh minute of the Cougars’ 8-0 win against visiting Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Northland Prep at Blue Ridge

Chino Valley 4, St. Johns 1

Show Low 8, Sedona Red Rock 0

Camp Verde at Snowflake

Saturday, Sept. 19

Blue Ridge 8, Payson 0

Round Valley 9, Sedona Red Rock 1

Friday, Sept. 18

Chino Valley 6, Round Valley 0

Thursday, Sept. 17

Snowflake 2, Blue Ridge 1

Show Low 2, Camp Verde 0

Payson 3, Sedona Red Rock 2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.