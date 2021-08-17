After not being able to hold the tournament last year because of COVID-19, the Giggles Golf Tournament for Breast Cancer was back in action at Pinetop Lakes Country Club on Aug. 7-8.
Sixty-one ladies were excited to be back on the course and playing golf for a great charity. This was the 20th year for the tournament. Last year the tradition of donating money to making strides against breast cancer continued, and the ladies were very generous.
This year donations reached $8,380 with a few more donations still to coming in. With this amount, the tournament total to the breast cancer cause over 20 years has reached $116,004.
The tournament participants are amazing ladies dedicated to making a difference by helping other women who are coping either as a survivor or as a new patient.
The tournament winners were: Cherie Naumann, Juanita Donaldson, Linda Dennis and Linda Wright. Second place golfers were Katherine Schultz, Bonnie Wasson, Nancy Reynolds and Tammey Pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.