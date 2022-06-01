Elite athletes
Five White Mountain area track and field athletes will be participating in the Great Southwest Invitational Track Meet in Albuquerque June 3-4. They are: Quinton Maxwell of Show Low, Lydia Szabo and Caleb Anson of Snowflake, and Jessica Madrid and Sydnee Finch of Round Valley.
Congratulations and good luck to these fine young ladies and men. I know they will make us proud.
Memories, and Nash Brewer
I have always loved reading sports-related books. One of my favorites has been “Playing for Pizza” by John Grisham. It is a tangent for him away from his lawyer books, but is really a great read. Reading that book reminded me of some books of my youth and the books that were so influential in my early days. I read as many books as I could, often checking out three or four from our local Carnegie Library each week. That might be why I never got all my homework done and wasn’t the top student in my graduating class.
Without getting into all the books I read, I will just relate one author whom I really enjoyed. He was Clair Bee. I found out later while in college that he had been a great and influential coach, too. At Long Island University, his main coaching duties were in basketball from 1931 to 1951. During that time, he coached two national champions (before the NCAA set up championship games) and two NIT champions, which often were considered national champions. His winning percentage of 76% is still one of the best ever.
His influence went so far to establish the 3-second rule, much to the chagrin of all big men in basketball since. He also was the first to use the 1-3-1 zone defense, one that I used often in my coaching days, and initiated the first sports camps in the country. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1968.
But what I knew about him when I was a young teenager was that he wrote the Chip Hilton books. There are 24 of them, 23 of which were published in his lifetime, and I have read all of them except the 24th, which was published in 2002. Those books centered on Chip Hilton and one of the sports seasons, football, basketball, or baseball, in his life. Chip Hilton was a bigger-than-life sports hero and I tried to be like him in how I conducted myself on the sports field. I was never close to being like him as an athlete, but his character was impeccable, and I wanted to be like that, too.
We have a Chip Hilton-type athlete in the White Mountains. This young man competed in four sports for Show Low High School, a rare feat in today’s specialization and when, usually, only three sports are available.
Nash Brewer competed and excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Brewer’s baseball season was cut short by a broken wrist, so he took his speed to the track team and qualified for state. His behavior on the field and floor was exemplary displaying a combination of good sportsmanship and competitiveness throughout all four seasons.
Do you know of others in our region who may have competed in four sports, either through an injury or by a school who allowed someone to compete in track as well as baseball or softball? If you do, please let me know so I can feature them, too.
Replica ring
Last week, I got to attend my granddaughter’s wedding in the Atlanta, Georgia area. It was, as weddings naturally are, a joyous occasion. Having a young Marine as the groom made it even more joyful, or else.
While in the Atlanta area, we took in a Braves vs. Phillies baseball game and came away with — like 39,998 other fans — free replica World Series rings.
They are beautiful and well made, though they do not have even one of the 755 diamonds that the originals have. That number is the same as the number of home runs Henry Aaron hit in his Major League career. The World Series Championship ring was done to honor Aaron’s career with the Braves and his many years in charge of their minor league system.
Ask me to show you the ring any time, but give me a day or two — I have to get it out of the safe within a safe. You cannot be too careful with valuable keepsakes, you know.
Summer fitness
I have decided to start a summer fitness regimen. I advise you to do the same. To keep up with the fall sports seasons coming in just two short months, we need to be ready to climb the bleachers, roam the sidelines, or race onto the field or court to celebrate victories. We can’t do that sitting and watching the Braves, Dodgers, Diamondbacks or the teams of your choice.
So, a half-mile walk two to four times a day, plus rehab for arthritic knees on a stationary bike, and a bit of 10-pound weights for curls and arm lifts will be the start of June. If I haven’t given up or forgotten what I was doing, I’ll try to kick it up in July to maybe even running some. I don’t have a 50-second quarter mile or a 2:03 half-mile in my future like in my past, but maybe my old legs can get to double that by August.
What will be your routine? You do know our White Mountain area high school and college-bound athletes are preparing. Let’s join them in support, though I don’t think many of us will be actually running with them. I know I won’t.
Until next time, may you not walk so far you don’t have the energy to get home to the refrigerator and the couch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.