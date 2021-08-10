SHOW LOW — The Show Low Cougars football team will enter this season with a completely new look trying to get back to its once winning ways, with the help of first-year head coach Carlo Hernandez ands the motto “trust the change.”
Hernandez is a seasoned coach with a career record of 52-11. He came from Coolidge High School where he coached from 2004 to 2008 with two state championships under his belt giving Coolidge some of its best years in football history.
To Show Low, Hernandez brings a completely different level of intensity, love and passion for football — something Show Low desperately needs after a handful of disappointing seasons in past years. The Cougars are set to start the season on Aug, 27 against the St. Johns Redskins and look like they are getting ready to rock.
Hernandez believes he has a great group of hard-working guys who just need to work on their mental toughness.
“What we need to work on the most before the season starts is our mental toughness. You know just breaking these kids down, starting with the bare basics, just teaching them the game of football in depth, allowing them to love the game of football again and bring the pride back to Show Low,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez believes the most important part of football for a player is mental toughness. Without strong mental toughness the player will not accomplish much no matter how talented the team is. It takes every player and coach being mentally tough to make it through a season full of adversity.
The Cougars can’t wait to play their in-conference games this season, especially so for Hernandez.
“Honestly I look forward to the in-conference games the most. We feel like we are really prepared to play against some great competition. It’s just really great to get to live and compete in an environment like this week in and week out,” he said.
Entering the season every team has the goal of winning a state championship, but only one team can do that per conference so players and coaches must look at all the ways they can make their team improve throughout the season.
“Everybody’s goal is to win a state championship, but realistically we are just going to try and get better every week, making improvement from last year,” Hernandez said, “but we really do feel like we have a chance at making a run especially with our hardworking guys. Not just on the field but in the weight room and the track.”
Show Low has been preparing for what all on the team know will be a long, fun season, bettering themselves every day and looking more and more like a functioning team.
“Our guys have worked hard this off-season and we can’t wait to see the results. For a lot of us, this is our first time playing all together. We just want to make strides every week. It’s not all going to come together in the snap of a finger, but we will have to work even harder than we have before to achieve our goals,” Hernandez said.
The city of Show Low can’t wait to see what the Cougars are going to bring this year, and everyone has their hopes up and are ready for an exciting football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.