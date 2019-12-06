High school basketball scores
Boys basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 3
St. Johns 60, Mogollon 57
Show Low 69, Round Valley 28
Snowflake 53, Ganado 20
Saturday, Nov. 30
Alchesay 59, San Carlos 34
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Mayer at Eagar Round Valley (canceled)
Show Low 58, Mogollon 35
Girls basketball
Regular season games
Tuesday, Dec. 3
St. Johns 45, Mogollon 37
Show Low 31, Round Valley 19
Snowflake 34, Ganado 33
Saturday, Nov. 30
San Carlos 68, Alchesay 64
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Mayer at Eagar Round Valley (canceled)
Mogollon 28, Show Low 26
Cobre Valley Classic
At Miami
Friday, Nov. 29
Show Low 26, San Luis 15
Show Low 35, Casa Grande Vista Grande 26
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 36, Show Low 23
Saturday, Nov. 30
Show Low 29, Globe 23
Gilbert Christian 23, Show Low 21
