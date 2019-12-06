High school basketball scores

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 3

St. Johns 60, Mogollon 57

Show Low 69, Round Valley 28

Snowflake 53, Ganado 20

Saturday, Nov. 30

Alchesay 59, San Carlos 34

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mayer at Eagar Round Valley (canceled)

Show Low 58, Mogollon 35

Girls basketball

Regular season games

Tuesday, Dec. 3

St. Johns 45, Mogollon 37

Show Low 31, Round Valley 19

Snowflake 34, Ganado 33

Saturday, Nov. 30

San Carlos 68, Alchesay 64

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mayer at Eagar Round Valley (canceled)

Mogollon 28, Show Low 26

Cobre Valley Classic

At Miami

Friday, Nov. 29

Show Low 26, San Luis 15

Show Low 35, Casa Grande Vista Grande 26

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 36, Show Low 23

Saturday, Nov. 30

Show Low 29, Globe 23

Gilbert Christian 23, Show Low 21

