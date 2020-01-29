Boys basketball scores
Regular-season games
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Alchesay 98, Round Valley 43
Blue Ridge at Payson
Dishchii’Bikoh 65, Phoenix NFL Yet 60
Holbrook 59, Show Low 45
Monday, Jan. 27
Sanders Valley 56, St. Johns 52
Saturday, Jan. 24
Alchesay 103, Tuba City Greyhills 34
Blue Ridge 62, Pima 55
Dishchii’Bikoh 56, Joseph City 51
Grand Canyon 60, Mogollon 53
Round Valley 41, Many Farms 37
St. Johns 68, Pinon 41
Friday, Jan. 23
Dishchii’Bikoh 55, Gilbert Arete Prep 43
Mogollon 66, Joseph City 55
Snowflake 42, Show Low 34
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Alchesay 104, Many Farms 50
Blue Ridge 88, Winslow 76 (2OT)
North Phoenix Prep at Dishchii’Bikoh
Mogollon 68, Mayer 38
St. Johns 40, Keams Canyon Hopi 21
Show Low 47, Payson 37
Snowflake 64, Holbrook 53 (OT)
Monday, Jan. 20
Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Grand Canyon 45
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alchesay 82, Tuba City Greyhills 23
Safford 55, Blue Ridge 53
Dishchii’Bikoh 70, Kearny Ray 42
Mogollon 55, Ash Fork/Seligman 42
Round Valley 45, Many Farms 43
St. Johns 64, Pinon 35
Snowflake 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 47
Girls basketball scores
Regular season
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Alchesay 54, Round Valley 27
Blue Ridge 60, Payson 50
Dishchii’Bikoh 62, NFL Yet 13
Holbrook 57, Show Low 34
Monday, Jan. 27
Sanders Valley 45, St. Johns 43
Saturday, Jan. 24
Alchesay 55, Greyhills 27
Pima 49, Blue Ridge 47
Dishchii’Bikoh 44, Joseph City 39
Mogollon 59, Grand Canyon 54
Round Valley 47, Many Farms 35
St. Johns 40, Pinon 25
Friday, Jan. 23
Arete Prep 46, Dishchii’Bikoh 29
Mogollon 58, Joseph City 21
Snowflake 45, Show Low 38
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Alchesay 60, Many Farms 44
Winslow 72, Blue Ridge 27
Mogollon 67, Mayer 45
St. Johns 39, Hopi 26
Show Low 47, Payson 31
Holbrook 41, Snowflake 39
Monday, Jan. 20
Grand Canyon 72, Dishchii’Bikoh 58
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alchesay 68, Greyhills 28
Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34
Dishchii’Bikoh 60, Ray 49
Mogollon 39, Ash Fork/Seligman 16
Many Farms 42, Round Valley 36
St. Johns 40, Pinon 27
Snowflake 51, Monument Valley 47
