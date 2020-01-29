Boys basketball scores

Regular-season games

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Alchesay 98, Round Valley 43

Blue Ridge at Payson

Dishchii’Bikoh 65, Phoenix NFL Yet 60

Holbrook 59, Show Low 45

Monday, Jan. 27

Sanders Valley 56, St. Johns 52 

Saturday, Jan. 24

Alchesay 103, Tuba City Greyhills 34

Blue Ridge 62, Pima 55

Dishchii’Bikoh 56, Joseph City 51

Grand Canyon 60, Mogollon 53

Round Valley 41, Many Farms 37

St. Johns 68, Pinon 41

Friday, Jan. 23

Dishchii’Bikoh 55, Gilbert Arete Prep 43

Mogollon 66, Joseph City 55

Snowflake 42, Show Low 34

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Alchesay 104, Many Farms 50

Blue Ridge 88, Winslow 76 (2OT)

North Phoenix Prep at Dishchii’Bikoh

Mogollon 68, Mayer 38

St. Johns 40, Keams Canyon Hopi 21

Show Low 47, Payson 37

Snowflake 64, Holbrook 53 (OT)

Monday, Jan. 20

Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Grand Canyon 45

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alchesay 82, Tuba City Greyhills 23

Safford 55, Blue Ridge 53

Dishchii’Bikoh 70, Kearny Ray 42

Mogollon 55, Ash Fork/Seligman 42

Round Valley 45, Many Farms 43

St. Johns 64, Pinon 35

Snowflake 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 47

Girls basketball scores

Regular season

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Alchesay 54, Round Valley 27

Blue Ridge 60, Payson 50

Dishchii’Bikoh 62, NFL Yet 13

Holbrook 57, Show Low 34

Monday, Jan. 27

Sanders Valley 45, St. Johns 43

Saturday, Jan. 24

Alchesay 55, Greyhills 27

Pima 49, Blue Ridge 47

Dishchii’Bikoh 44, Joseph City 39

Mogollon 59, Grand Canyon 54

Round Valley 47, Many Farms 35

St. Johns 40, Pinon 25

Friday, Jan. 23

Arete Prep 46, Dishchii’Bikoh 29

Mogollon 58, Joseph City 21

Snowflake 45, Show Low 38

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Alchesay 60, Many Farms 44

Winslow 72, Blue Ridge 27

Mogollon 67, Mayer 45

St. Johns 39, Hopi 26

Show Low 47, Payson 31

Holbrook 41, Snowflake 39

Monday, Jan. 20

Grand Canyon 72, Dishchii’Bikoh 58

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alchesay 68, Greyhills 28

Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34

Dishchii’Bikoh 60, Ray 49

Mogollon 39, Ash Fork/Seligman 16

Many Farms 42, Round Valley 36

St. Johns 40, Pinon 27

Snowflake 51, Monument Valley 47

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.