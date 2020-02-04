Boys basketball scores
Regular-season games
Saturday, Feb. 1
Alchesay 87, Pinon 36
Dishchii’Bikoh 72, Winkelman Hayden 26
Mogollon 57, Basis Flagstaff 27
Keams Canyon Hopi 55, Round Valley 42
St. Johns 67, Tuba City Greyhills 31
Friday, Jan. 31
Blue Ridge 60, Snowflake 52
Superior 58, Dishchii’Bikoh 54
Winslow 46, Show Low 29
Thursday, Jan. 30
Alchesay 72, St. Johns 41
Sanders Valley 69, Round Valley 65
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Blue Ridge 91, Thatcher 89 (3OT)
Tucson The Gregory School 53, Dishchii’Bikoh 52
Mogollon 58, Mayer 26
Winslow 63, Snowflake 60
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Alchesay 98, Round Valley 43
Blue Ridge at Payson
Dishchii’Bikoh 65, Phoenix NFL Yet 60
Holbrook 59, Show Low 45
Monday, Jan. 27
Sanders Valley 56, St. Johns 52
Saturday, Jan. 24
Alchesay 103, Tuba City Greyhills 34
Blue Ridge 62, Pima 55
Dishchii’Bikoh 56, Joseph City 51
Grand Canyon 60, Mogollon 53
Round Valley 41, Many Farms 37
St. Johns 68, Pinon 41
Girls basketball scores
Regular season
Saturday, Feb. 1
Alchesay 77, Pinon 32
Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Hayden 38
Hopi 34, Round Valley 32
St. Johns 52, Greyhills 28
Friday, Jan. 31
Snowflake 45, Blue Ridge 26
Dishchii’Bikoh 64, Superior 11
Thursday, Jan. 30
St. Johns 47, Alchesay 44
Sanders Valley 50, Round Valley 48
Winslow 46, Show Low 20
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Thatcher 67, Blue Ridge 39
The Gregory School 24, Dishchii’Bikoh 23
Mogollon 66, Mayer 30
Winslow 60, Snowflake 50
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Alchesay 54, Round Valley 27
Blue Ridge 60, Payson 50
Dishchii’Bikoh 62, NFL Yet 13
Holbrook 57, Show Low 34
Monday, Jan. 27
Sanders Valley 45, St. Johns 43
Saturday, Jan. 24
Alchesay 55, Greyhills 27
Pima 49, Blue Ridge 47
Dishchii’Bikoh 44, Joseph City 39
Mogollon 59, Grand Canyon 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.