No. 1 Falcons seek to clinch North title

Alchesay’s’ Malachi Harris looks to shoot over St. Johns defender Preston Wilson as Davin Parker (10) looks on during the Falcons’ 72-41 win on Thursday, Jan. 30. Harris, who has put up double-figure scoring in every regular-season game in 2020, led all scorers in the game with 26 points, right at his average.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Boys basketball scores

Regular-season games

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alchesay 87, Pinon 36

Dishchii’Bikoh 72, Winkelman Hayden 26

Mogollon 57, Basis Flagstaff 27

Keams Canyon Hopi 55, Round Valley 42

St. Johns 67, Tuba City Greyhills 31

Friday, Jan. 31

Blue Ridge 60, Snowflake 52

Superior 58, Dishchii’Bikoh 54

Winslow 46, Show Low 29

Thursday, Jan. 30

Alchesay 72, St. Johns 41

Sanders Valley 69, Round Valley 65

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Blue Ridge 91, Thatcher 89 (3OT)

Tucson The Gregory School 53, Dishchii’Bikoh 52

Mogollon 58, Mayer 26

Winslow 63, Snowflake 60

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Alchesay 98, Round Valley 43

Blue Ridge at Payson

Dishchii’Bikoh 65, Phoenix NFL Yet 60

Holbrook 59, Show Low 45

Monday, Jan. 27

Sanders Valley 56, St. Johns 52

Saturday, Jan. 24

Alchesay 103, Tuba City Greyhills 34

Blue Ridge 62, Pima 55

Dishchii’Bikoh 56, Joseph City 51

Grand Canyon 60, Mogollon 53

Round Valley 41, Many Farms 37

St. Johns 68, Pinon 41

Girls basketball scores

Regular season

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alchesay 77, Pinon 32

Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Hayden 38

Hopi 34, Round Valley 32

St. Johns 52, Greyhills 28

Friday, Jan. 31

Snowflake 45, Blue Ridge 26

Dishchii’Bikoh 64, Superior 11

Thursday, Jan. 30

St. Johns 47, Alchesay 44

Sanders Valley 50, Round Valley 48

Winslow 46, Show Low 20

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Thatcher 67, Blue Ridge 39

The Gregory School 24, Dishchii’Bikoh 23

Mogollon 66, Mayer 30

Winslow 60, Snowflake 50

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Alchesay 54, Round Valley 27

Blue Ridge 60, Payson 50

Dishchii’Bikoh 62, NFL Yet 13

Holbrook 57, Show Low 34

Monday, Jan. 27

Sanders Valley 45, St. Johns 43

Saturday, Jan. 24

Alchesay 55, Greyhills 27

Pima 49, Blue Ridge 47

Dishchii’Bikoh 44, Joseph City 39

Mogollon 59, Grand Canyon 54

