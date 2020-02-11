Boys basketball

Playoff games

Wednesday, Feb. 5

1A Central Section Tournament

First round at high seeds

At MHS: Mogollon 63, Ash Fork/Seligman 28

At WHS: Williams 61, Mayer 33

At GCH: Grand Canyon 70, Basis Flagstaff 63

At Williams High

Friday, Feb. 7

Semifinals

Williams 65, Mogollon 62

Joseph City 72, Grand Canyon 54

Championship

Williams 63, Joseph City 55

1A East Tournament

At Fort Thomas HS

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Fort Thomas 88, Arete Prep 40

Duncan 70, Dishchii’Bikoh 46

Friday, Feb. 7

Championship

Fort Thomas 67, Duncan 51

Boys regular-season scores

Saturday, Feb. 8

Alchesay 86, Keams Canyon Hopi 63

Pinon 71, Round Valley 66

St. Johns 66, Many Farms 36

Show Low 46, Payson 45

Friday, Feb. 7

Winslow 62, Blue Ridge 45

Holbrook 65, Snowflake 51

Thursday, Feb. 6

Round Valley 67, Tuba City Greyhills 42

St. Johns 52, Show Low 45

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Alchesay 75, Sanders Valley 49

Blue Ridge 57, Show Low 42

St. Johns 59, Round Valley 51

Snowflake 71, Payson 37

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alchesay 87, Pinon 36

Dishchii’Bikoh 72, Winkelman Hayden 26

Mogollon 57, Basis Flagstaff 27

Keams Canyon Hopi 55, Round Valley 42

St. Johns 67, Tuba City Greyhills 31

Friday, Jan. 31

Blue Ridge 60, Snowflake 52

Superior 58, Dishchii’Bikoh 54

Winslow 46, Show Low 29

Girls basketball

Playoff games

1A Central Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 6

At high seeds

At GCH: Grand Canyon 55, Joseph City 30

At MHS: Mayer 42, Ash Fork/Seligman 37

Friday, Feb. 7

At Williams HS

Semifinals

Mogollon 59, Mayer 51

Williams 66, Grand Canyon 52

Championship

Mogollon 55, Williams 44

1A East Tournament

At Fort Thomas HS

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Fort Thomas 69, Kearny Ray 40

Gilbert Arete Prep 36, Dishchii’Bikoh 29

Friday, Feb. 7

Championship

Fort Thomas 48, Arete Prep 33

Girls regular-season scores

Saturday, Feb. 8

Alchesay 51, Hopi 30

Round Valley 23, Pinon 15

St. Johns 53, Many Farms 23

Show Low 43, Payson 27

Friday, Feb. 7

Winslow 48, Blue Ridge 37

Holbrook 70, Snowflake 58 (OT)

Thursday, Feb. 6

Round Valley 48, Greyhills 18

Show Low 34, St. Johns 33

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Sanders Valley 71, Alchesay 57

Show Low 42, Blue Ridge 25

St. Johns 44, Round Valley 22

Snowflake 59, Payson 27

Saturday, Feb. 1

Alchesay 77, Pinon 32

Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Hayden 38

Hopi 34, Round Valley 32

St. Johns 52, Greyhills 28

Friday, Jan. 31

Snowflake 45, Blue Ridge 26

Dishchii’Bikoh 64, Superior 11

