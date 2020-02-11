Boys basketball
Playoff games
Wednesday, Feb. 5
1A Central Section Tournament
First round at high seeds
At MHS: Mogollon 63, Ash Fork/Seligman 28
At WHS: Williams 61, Mayer 33
At GCH: Grand Canyon 70, Basis Flagstaff 63
At Williams High
Friday, Feb. 7
Semifinals
Williams 65, Mogollon 62
Joseph City 72, Grand Canyon 54
Championship
Williams 63, Joseph City 55
1A East Tournament
At Fort Thomas HS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Fort Thomas 88, Arete Prep 40
Duncan 70, Dishchii’Bikoh 46
Friday, Feb. 7
Championship
Fort Thomas 67, Duncan 51
Boys regular-season scores
Saturday, Feb. 8
Alchesay 86, Keams Canyon Hopi 63
Pinon 71, Round Valley 66
St. Johns 66, Many Farms 36
Show Low 46, Payson 45
Friday, Feb. 7
Winslow 62, Blue Ridge 45
Holbrook 65, Snowflake 51
Thursday, Feb. 6
Round Valley 67, Tuba City Greyhills 42
St. Johns 52, Show Low 45
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Alchesay 75, Sanders Valley 49
Blue Ridge 57, Show Low 42
St. Johns 59, Round Valley 51
Snowflake 71, Payson 37
Saturday, Feb. 1
Alchesay 87, Pinon 36
Dishchii’Bikoh 72, Winkelman Hayden 26
Mogollon 57, Basis Flagstaff 27
Keams Canyon Hopi 55, Round Valley 42
St. Johns 67, Tuba City Greyhills 31
Friday, Jan. 31
Blue Ridge 60, Snowflake 52
Superior 58, Dishchii’Bikoh 54
Winslow 46, Show Low 29
Girls basketball
Playoff games
1A Central Tournament
Thursday, Feb. 6
At high seeds
At GCH: Grand Canyon 55, Joseph City 30
At MHS: Mayer 42, Ash Fork/Seligman 37
Friday, Feb. 7
At Williams HS
Semifinals
Mogollon 59, Mayer 51
Williams 66, Grand Canyon 52
Championship
Mogollon 55, Williams 44
1A East Tournament
At Fort Thomas HS
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Fort Thomas 69, Kearny Ray 40
Gilbert Arete Prep 36, Dishchii’Bikoh 29
Friday, Feb. 7
Championship
Fort Thomas 48, Arete Prep 33
Girls regular-season scores
Saturday, Feb. 8
Alchesay 51, Hopi 30
Round Valley 23, Pinon 15
St. Johns 53, Many Farms 23
Show Low 43, Payson 27
Friday, Feb. 7
Winslow 48, Blue Ridge 37
Holbrook 70, Snowflake 58 (OT)
Thursday, Feb. 6
Round Valley 48, Greyhills 18
Show Low 34, St. Johns 33
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Sanders Valley 71, Alchesay 57
Show Low 42, Blue Ridge 25
St. Johns 44, Round Valley 22
Snowflake 59, Payson 27
Saturday, Feb. 1
Alchesay 77, Pinon 32
Dishchii’Bikoh 53, Hayden 38
Hopi 34, Round Valley 32
St. Johns 52, Greyhills 28
Friday, Jan. 31
Snowflake 45, Blue Ridge 26
Dishchii’Bikoh 64, Superior 11
